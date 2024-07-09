Listen Live
Top 30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists

Published on July 9, 2024

Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

In the world of fantasy football, where team names often reflect the personalities and interests of their owners, incorporating R&B artists can add a delightful twist to the competition.

This article dives into the realm of fantasy football team naming, offering 30 witty and entertaining team name ideas inspired by the smooth sounds of R&B music.

By fusing the thrill of fantasy football with the soulful essence of R&B, these team names bring a unique blend of humor and creativity to the game. From “End Zone Harmony” to “Fantasy Football Fanatics,” each name captures the essence of both worlds, promising not only a competitive edge but also a touch of musical flair to your fantasy lineup.

Choosing a team name inspired by R&B artists not only showcases your love for music but also adds an extra layer of enjoyment to the fantasy football experience.

So, as you gear up for the fantasy football season, consider infusing your team with the spirit of R&B through one of these humorous and catchy team names. Let your creativity shine, entertain your league mates, and dominate the gridiron with style and humor, all while paying homage to the iconic world of R&B music.

Take a look at the list below to see the Top 30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using Rapper Names.

1. Beyoncé's Blitzers (Beyoncé)

Beyoncé's Blitzers (Beyoncé)
Source: adidas

2. Usher's Underdogs (Usher)

Usher's Underdogs (Usher)
Source: Getty

3. Rihanna's Red Zone (Rihanna)

Rihanna's Red Zone (Rihanna)
Source: Harper's Bazaar

4. Alicia's Keys to Victory (Alicia Keys)

Alicia's Keys to Victory (Alicia Keys)
Source: Getty

5. Chris Brown's Touchdowns (Chris Brown)

Chris Brown's Touchdowns (Chris Brown)
Source: RCA

6. The Weeknd's Winners (The Weeknd)

The Weeknd's Winners (The Weeknd)
Source: No Kable Productions

7. Marvin Gaye Keepers (Marvin Gaye)

Marvin Gaye Keepers (Marvin Gaye)
Source: Getty

8. Ne-Yo's Navigators (Ne-Yo)

Ne-Yo's Navigators (Ne-Yo)
Source: Getty

9. Bruno's Mars Attacks (Bruno Mars)

Bruno's Mars Attacks (Bruno Mars)
Source: Getty

10. Trey Songz's TDs (Trey Songz)

Trey Songz's TDs (Trey Songz)
Source: @PhotosByBeanz

11. Miguel's Mavericks (Miguel)

Miguel's Mavericks (Miguel)
Source: Majic 102.1

12. John Legend's Lineup (John Legend)

John Legend's Lineup (John Legend)
Source: Getty

13. Ciara's Catches (Ciara)

Ciara's Catches (Ciara)
Source: Getty

14. Khalid's Kings (Khalid)

Khalid's Kings (Khalid)
Source: Getty

15. Mary J. Blitz (Mary J. Blige)

Mary J. Blitz (Mary J. Blige)
Source: Cincinnati Music Festival

16. SZA's Stunners (SZA)

SZA's Stunners (SZA)
Source: exposure america

17. Frank Ocean's Offense (Frank Ocean)

Frank Ocean's Offense (Frank Ocean)
Source: Getty

18. H.E.R. Heroes (H.E.R.)

H.E.R. Heroes (H.E.R.)
Source: TV One

19. Ella Mai's End Zone (Ella Mai)

Ella Mai's End Zone (Ella Mai)
Source: Meeno

20. TLC's Total Control (TLC)

TLC's Total Control (TLC)
Source: Getty

21. Babyface's Ballers (Babyface)

Babyface's Ballers (Babyface)
Source: Getty

22. Aaliyah's Aces (Aaliyah)

Aaliyah's Aces (Aaliyah)
Source: Getty

23. Ashanti's All-Stars (Ashanti)

Ashanti's All-Stars (Ashanti)
Source: iONEDigital

24. Erykah Badu's Breakers (Erykah Badu)

Erykah Badu's Breakers (Erykah Badu)
Source: Getty

25. Bryson Tiller's Tacklers (Bryson Tiller)

Bryson Tiller's Tacklers (Bryson Tiller)
Source: n/a

26. Summer Walker's Warriors (Summer Walker)

Summer Walker's Warriors (Summer Walker)
Source: Getty

27. Doja Cat's Dominators (Doja Cat)

Doja Cat's Dominators (Doja Cat)
Source: @Stretchd_34 for Radio One Digital

28. Ari Lennox's Linebackers (Ari Lennox)

Ari Lennox's Linebackers (Ari Lennox)
Source: AP/Invision

29. PartyNextDoor's Playmakers (PartyNextDoor)

PartyNextDoor's Playmakers (PartyNextDoor)
Source: Getty

Top 30 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names Using R&B Artists was originally published on hot1009.com

