The Top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player names

Published on August 12, 2025

Charger mini camp

Source: Allen J. Schaben / Getty

In the realm of fantasy football, team names play a crucial role in setting the tone for the season you have ahead.

When it comes to incorporating player names into team monikers, creativity knows no bounds.

The top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player Names exemplifies the clever and humorous side of fantasy sports enthusiasts.

These names go beyond mere references; they are crafted with a blend of wit and admiration for the players they represent.

From “Zeke and Destroy” paying homage to the powerhouse Ezekiel Elliott to “Kamara Shy” adding a playful twist to Alvin Kamara’s name, each team name on this list showcases a unique fusion of player identities with puns and wordplay.

These names not only personalize the fantasy football experience but also reflect the fans’ deep appreciation for the skills and charisma of their favorite players if they so choose to represent them that way.

These creative team names serve as conversation starters, fuel friendly rivalries, and add an element of fun to the competitive spirit of fantasy football.

Whether invoking star quarterbacks, dynamic running backs, or standout wide receivers, these team names celebrate the talent and appeal of NFL players in a light-hearted and engaging manner.

Take a look below at our list of The Top 30 Fantasy Football Team Names Using Player Names.

Sources: fantasyJock, fantasyteamadvice, & draftsharks.

1. To Infinity and Bijan (Bijan Robinson)

Atlanta Falcons v New York Jets Source:Getty

2. Chubb E. Cheese (Nick Chubb)

Washington Commanders v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

3. Kamara Shy (Alvin Kamara)

NFL: OCT 29 Saints at Colts Source:Getty

4. Oh Saquon You See (Saquon Barkley)

Green Bay Packers v New York Giants Source:Getty

5. Diggs in a Blanket (Stefon Diggs)

Houston Texans Mandatory Minicamp Source:Getty

6. Julio Think You Are? (Julio Jones)

Buffalo Bills v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

7. The Tannehillbillies (Ryan Tannehill)

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

8. Game of Mahomes (Patrick Mahomes)

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

9. It Ertz when Eifert (Zach Ertz & Tyler Eifert)

San Francisco 49ers v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

10. Thielen Lucky (Adam Theilen)

Carolina Panthers v New York Giants Source:Getty

11. OBJYN Clinic (Odell Beckham Jr.)

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Miami Dolphins Meets the Media Source:Getty

12. Gurley Things (Todd Gurley)

Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

13. Herbert the Pervert (Justin Herbert)

Charger mini camp Source:Getty

14. All About That Bosa (Nick & Joey Bosa)

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

15. Hopkins and Robbers (DeAndre Hopkins)

Seattle Seahawks v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

16. Kerryon My Wayward Son (Kerryon Johnson)

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

17. Lockett Down (Tyler Lockett)

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

18. Hyde and Zeke (Micah Hyde & Zeke Elliott)

New England Patriots (26) Vs. Denver Broncos (23) At Empower Field at Mile High Source:Getty

19. Hawk Tua (Tua Tagovailoa)

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

20. Honey Funchess of Oats (Devin Funchess)

Green Bay Packers Training Camp Source:Getty

21. Kyler the Creator (Kyler Murray)

Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

22. Mixon It Up (Joe Mixon)

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

23. Turn Down for Watt (T.J. Watt)

Seattle Seahawks v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

24. Kittle Little Lies (George Kittle)

Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs Source:Getty

25. Le’Veon a Prayer (Le’Veon Bell)

NFL: AUG 02 Jets Training Camp Source:Getty

26. Chark Attack (D.J. Chark)

Carolina Panthers v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

27. Dalvin and the Chipmunks (Dalvin Cook)

Miami Dolphins v New York Jets Source:Getty

28. Brady and the Tramp (Tom Brady)

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals Source:Getty

29. Baby Got Dak (Dak Prescott)

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

30. Goff Balls (Jared Goff)

NFC Championship - Detroit Lions v San Francisco 49ers Source:Getty
