Check out the Borg-Warner trophy through the years below!

Adorned with the in depth sculpted faces of past Indianapolis 500 champions, each sterling silver visage captures the essence of a hero forever etched into racing history, ensuring their legacy lives on through this prestigious trophy.

The tale of the Borg-Warner Trophy ‘s creation is fascinating. The Borg-Warner Trophy was commissioned in 1935 by Borg-Warner Corporation, an ancestor of BorgWarner Inc., and debuted in 1936. The trophy was crafted by the skilled hands of Robert J. Hill and the artisans at Spaulding-Gorham in Chicago, this magnificent trophy towers over 5 feet tall and weighs around 110 pounds, making it truly monumental in stature and significance.

1. 2023 Source:Getty NTT IndyCar series driver Josef Newgarden poses with the Borg Warner Trophy at the traditional winner’s photo shoot taken on May 29, 2023, after winning the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

2. 2023 Source:Getty Two time Indy 500 winning driver Gordon Johncock poses for a photo with the Borg Warner Trophy after receiving a Baby Borg Trophy from Borg Warner to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of his 1973 Indianapolis 500 victory on April 24th, 2023 at Binkley’s Kitchen & Bar in Indianapolis, Indiana.

3. 2022 Source:Getty Marcus Ericsson of Sweden poses with girlfriend Iris Tritsaris Jondahl and the Borg-Warner Trophy during the 106th Indianapolis 500 champion’s portraits at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

4. 2021 Source:Getty Nine NTT Series drivers who have previously won the Indianapolis 500 pose with the Borg Warner Trophy on April 9, 2021, during an open test for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN.

5. 2021 Source:Getty The Borg Warner Trophy is on display during qualifications for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 23, 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

6. 2020 Source:Getty Closeup view of figure on top of Borg-Warner Trophy at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Figure wearing mask. Goofy. Indianapolis, IN 8/23/2020 CREDIT: Fred Vuich.

7. 2019 Source:Getty The Indianapolis 500 Borg-Warner Trophy is wheeled out to the South Lawn as US President Donald Trump prepares to greet members of Team Penske, and driver Simon Pagenaud the winner of the 103rd Indianapolis 500, at the White House in Washington, DC, on June 10, 2019.

8. 2018 Source:Getty Indy 500 Champion Will Power (12) of Team Penske with the The Borg-Warner Trophy during the Indianapolis 500 Winners photo shoot on May 28, 2018, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

9. 2017 Source:Getty The Borg Warner Trophy making its way through Pagoda Plaza prior to the 101st Indianapolis 500 on May 28, 2017, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

10. 2016 Source:Getty Drivers pose on the finish line with the Borg-Warner trophy during Carb Day ahead of the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motorspeedway on May 27, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

11. 2014 Source:Getty Indianapolis Motor Speedway employees wheel the Borg-Warner Trophy along pit lane in front of fans during practice for the Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 19, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

12. 2013 Source:Getty 2013 Indianapolis 500 Champion Tony Kanaan of Brazil, driver of the Hydroxycut KV Racing Technology-SH Racing Chevrolet, hugs the Borg Warner Trophy at the yard of bricks during the Indianapolis 500 Mile Race Trophy Presentation and Champions Portrait Session at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 27, 2013 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Kanaan earned his first Indy 500 victory by winning the 97th running of the race.

13. 2012 Source:Getty Susie Wheldon, the wife of the late Dan Wheldon and her son, Sebastian, pose with the Borg-Warner Trophy during the driver’s meeting prior to the the 96th Indianapolis 500 Mile Race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

14. 2011 Source:Getty Dan Wheldon (98) victorious during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. View of Borg-Warner Trophy.

15. 2010 Source:Getty Roger Penske (L) owner of Team Penkse and Chip Ganassi owner of Target Chip Ganassi Racing Team pose next to the Harley J. Hearl Daytona 500 Trophy and the Borg Warner Trophy as the two only team owners to have won both trophies, before final practice for the IZOD IndyCar Series 94th running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

16. 2009 Source:Getty Media take photos as a security guard carries away the Borg Warner Trophy after all 33 IndyCar drivers lined up and posed for photos in the traditional Indianapolis 500 line up in Herald Square on May 18, 2009 in New York, New York. The drivers came to New York to promote the Indianapolis 500 which is the fourth race on the 2009 IndyCar Series schedule.

17. 2008 Source:Getty 2008 Indianapolis winner, Scott Dixon, driver of #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Dallara Honda, kisses the Borg-Warner trophy during the IRL IndyCar Series 92nd Indianapolis 500 Victory Celebration at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 26, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

18. 2007 Source:Getty Actress Ashley Judd sits next to the track with her dog as her husband, Dario Franchitt, driver of the Canadian Club Andretti Green Racing Dallara Honda, poses for a photo during the Official Borg Warner Trophy presentation for winning the IRL IndyCar Series 91st running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 28, 2007 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

19. 2007 Source:Getty Venezuelan driver Milka Duno poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy following a photo op for the driver line up for the 2007 Indianpolis 500, 21 May 2007, in New York’s Times Square. Duno, one of three female drivers who qualified for the 91st Indianapolis 500, will start 29th in the 27 May race.

20. 2006 Source:Getty Sam Hornish Jr., driver of the #6 Marlboro Team Penske Dallara Honda, poses with his wife Crystal during the Official Borg Warner Trophy presentation for the IRL IndyCar Series 90th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 29, 2006 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

21. 2005 Source:Getty The Borg Warner Trophy awaits the winner in Victory Circle at the 89th Annual Indianapolis 500.

22. 2004 Source:Getty Buddy Rice, driver of the #15 Rahal-Letterman Argent Honda GForce is reflected on the trophy during the Borg Warner Trophy presentation for winning the Indy Racing League IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 on May 31, 2004 at the Indianapolis Motor Speeday in Indianapolis, Indiana.

23. 2003 Source:Getty A general view of the Borg Warner Trophy set with the cars of past winners during the MBNA Pole Qualifying Day for the 87th Indianapolis 500, part of the IRL (Indy Racing League) IndyCar Series on May 11, 2003 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

24. 2002 Source:Getty Marlboro Team Penske driver Helio Castroneves poses with his Chevrolet Dallara, the Borg-Warner Trophy and his crew members at the official trophy presentation on the day after winning the 86th Running of the Indianapolis 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 27, 2002.

25. 2002 Source:Getty Helio Castroneves of Brazil hugs the Borg-Warner trophy during a photo session after winning his second race in a row, 27 May 2002, in the 86th running of Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN. Castroneves becomes the first driver since Al Unser in 1971 to win back-to-back titles.

26. 2001 Source:Getty A close up shot of the Borg-Warner Trophy during the Indianapolis 500 Pole Day, part of the Indy Racing Northern Lights Series at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

27. 2000 Source:Getty Juan Pablo Montoya of Colombia and team owner Chip Ganassi stand beside the #9 Target Chip Ganassi Racing G-Force GF05a Oldsmobile and the Borg Warner Trophy after winning the 2000 Indy Racing League Northern Lights Series 84th running of the Indianapolis 500 on 29 May 2000 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway,Indiana United States.

28. 1999 Source:Getty 1999 Indianapolis 500 winner Kenny Brack (L) of Sweden, poses for photographers with car owner and former four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt (R) and the Borg-Warner Trophy 31 May 1999, one day after Brack won the 83rd Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

29. 1998 Source:Getty Eddie Cheever of the United States gives the thumbs-up to the press 25 May on the Indianapolis race track, standing besides the Borg-Warner Trophy he received for winning the 1998 Indianapolis 500, 24 May. Cheever’s victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, IN, was his first win in nine tries at the Indy 500.

30. 1997 Source:Getty Indianapolis 500 winner for 1997, Arie Luyendyk of Holland, kisses the Borg-Warner trophy after the official winner’s photo 28 May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Indy 500 win is Luyendyk’s second with the first in 1990.

31. 1994 Source:Getty Auto Racing Indianapolis 500: Al Unser Jr. victorious with family and Borg-Warner Trophy in Victory Lane after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Unser gesturing two fingers after winning second Indy.

32. 1993 Source:Getty Emerson Fittipaldi victorious with Borg-Warner Trophy during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

33. 1991 Source:Getty Rick Mears victorious with wife Chris, holding bottle of milk and with Borg-Warner Trophy behind him in Victory Lane after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

34. 1990 Source:Getty Arie Luyendyk victorious with Borg-Warner Trophy during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

35. 1987 Source:Getty Indianapolis 500, Closeup of Al Unser Sr, (25) victorious with Borg-Warner Trophy and gesturing number four with hand from Victory Lane after winning 4th career Indy 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, IN.

36. 1986 Source:Getty Bobby Rahal victorious in Victory Lane with Borg-Warner Trophy after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

37. 1985 Source:Getty Danny Sullivan (5) victorious with Borg-Warner Trophy during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

38. 1982 Source:Getty Gordon Johncock poses with the Borg-Warner Trophy after winning his second Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

39. 1979 Source:Getty Indianapolis 500 winner for 1979 in his second start, Rick Mears, points to where his face will appear on the perpetual Borg-Warner trophy. Mears went on to win the Memorial Day classic three more times in his career.

40. 1978 Source:Getty The Borg-Warner Trophy which is presented to the race winner, during the 62nd 500-Mile International Sweepstakes (Indianapolis 500), staged at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana, 28th May 1978.

41. 1976 Source:Getty Johnny Rutherford victorious next to Borg-Warner Trophy with wife Betty and family for winning race during awards dinner at Indiana Convention Center. Indianapolis, IN.

42. 1975 Source:Getty Bobby Unser victorious, holding milk during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. View of Borg-Warner Trophy. Indianapolis, IN.

43. 1974 Source:Getty Johnny Rutherford victorious with Borg-Warner Trophy during Victory Lane interview after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Indianapolis, IN.

44. 1972 Source:Getty Mark Donahue victorious with Borg-Warner Trophy after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

45. 1970 Source:Getty Al Unser Sr. victorious drinking in Victory Lane with Borg-Warner Trophy after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

46. 1969 Source:Getty A blonde fan admires the Borg Warner Trophy won by Paul Newman in a race in a scene from the film ‘Winning’, 1969.

47. 1967 Source:Getty A.J. Foyt victorious, wearing wreath with Borg-Warner Trophy during Victory Lane celebration after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

48. 1966 Source:Getty The Borg-Warner Trophy sits in front of the race control tower. The trophy is presented to the winner of the Indy 500.

49. 1964 Source:Getty A.J. Foyt (1) victorious in Victory Lane, kissing 500 Festival queen Donna McKinley Frazier after winning race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. View of Borg-Warner trophy.

50. 1961 Source:Getty The winning 1961 Indy 500 car of AJ Foyt with the Borg Warner Trophy as during practice for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 19, 2021 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Indiana.

51. 1956 Source:Getty With the Borg-Warner Trophy behind him, Pat Flaherty is congratulated in victory lane at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after winning the Indianapolis 500 USAC Indy Car race. Flaherty started from the pole and led 127 of the 200 laps on his way to the biggest victory of his career.

52. 1955 Source:Getty 1955 Indianapolis 500 – Dinah Shore glides past the crowd riding on the back of a 1955 Chevrolet pace car accompanied by the Borg-Warner Trophy.