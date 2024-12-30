Notable NBA Players That Are From Indiana Indiana isn’t just a state—it’s a basketball haven. Known as the Hoosier State, Indiana has long been a cradle of basketball greatness, producing an impressive pipeline of talent that’s left an indelible mark on the NBA. RELATED | What Is A Hoosier The connection between Indiana and basketball runs deep, tied to the culture, history, and identity of the state itself. From dusty barns to packed high school gyms, basketball in Indiana is more than just a pastime—it’s almost a religion. Related Stories NBA Players With The Most Years Played

Which NBA Player Has Played For The Most Teams?

The 20 Biggest Gambling Scandals in Sports History The roots of Indiana’s basketball obsession trace back to the early 20th century when the game became a staple of high school sports. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. The Indiana High School Basketball Tournament, first held in 1911, quickly became one of the most storied events in sports history. Even today, the tournament serves as a proving ground for young athletes with NBA aspirations. Iconic venues, like the massive gym at New Castle Fieldhouse, stand as monuments to the state’s love for the game. Indiana’s players are known for their grit and high basketball IQ, often celebrated for their ability to both lead teams and adapt to any role. Whether they’re stars carrying their teams to championships or role players built on hustle and heart, the talent from Indiana carries a distinct mark of passion and perseverance cultivated through the state’s unique culture. Take a look below at Notable NBA Players That Are From Indiana. RELATED | Indiana Has 10 of 12 Largest High School Gyms In The United States Take a look below at

1. Larry Bird – West Baden Springs, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Larry Bird played his entire professional NBA career for the Boston Celtics, from 1979 to 1992.

2. Gordon Hayward – Brownsburg, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: He began his career with the Utah Jazz, where he played from 2010 to 2017. He then signed with the Boston Celtics and played there from 2017 to 2020. After his time with the Celtics, Hayward joined the Charlotte Hornets, where he has been playing since 2020. He retired in 2024.

3. Glenn Robinson – Gary, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: He was drafted by the Milwaukee Bucks, where he played from 1994 to 2002. After his time with the Bucks, he played for the Atlanta Hawks (2002–2003), the Philadelphia 76ers (2003–2004), and the San Antonio Spurs (2005), where he won an NBA Championship.

4. Michael Porter Jr. – Indianapolis, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Michael Porter Jr. has played for the Denver Nuggets since he was drafted by them in 2018.

5. Darius Garland – Gary, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Darius Garland has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers since he was drafted by them in 2019.

6. Jaden Ivey – South Bend, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Jaden Ivey has played for the Detroit Pistons since he was drafted by them in 2022.

7. Zach Randolph – Marion , Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: He started with the Portland Trail Blazers (2001–2007), then moved to the New York Knicks (2007–2008), and the Los Angeles Clippers (2008–2009). He is perhaps best known for his time with the Memphis Grizzlies (2009–2017), where he became a key player. Afterward, he played for the Sacramento Kings (2017–2019).

8. Eric Gordon – Indianapolis, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: He started with the Los Angeles Clippers (2008–2011), he then moved to the New Orleans Hornets, later renamed the Pelicans (2011–2016) he is best known for his time with the Houston Rockets (2016–2023), he joined the Phoenix Suns in 2023, He is now on the Philadelphia 76ers now in 2024.

9. George Hill – Indianapolis, indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: George Hill began his NBA career with the San Antonio Spurs (2008–2011). He then played for the Indiana Pacers (2011–2016), followed by a stint with the Utah Jazz (2016–2017). Hill moved to the Sacramento Kings (2017–2018) and then to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks (2018–2020), played briefly for the Oklahoma City Thunder (2020–2021), and then the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021. Hill returned to the Bucks (2021–2023) before rejoining the Indiana Pacers in 2023. He is now a free-agent.

10. Steve Alford – Franklin, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Steve Alford was selected in the second round of the 1987 NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks. He played in the NBA for four seasons, primarily with the Dallas Mavericks (1987–1988, 1989–1991), and spent part of one season with the Golden State Warriors (1988–1989)

11. Cody Zeller – Washington, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Cody Zeller started his NBA career with the Charlotte Bobcats, who later became the Charlotte Hornets (2013–2021). He then played for the Portland Trail Blazers (2021–2022), followed by a stint with the Miami Heat in 2023. Zeller joined the New Orleans Pelicans for the 2023–2024 season and is currently with the Atlanta Hawks as of 2024.

12. Trayce Jackson-Davis – Greenwood, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Trayce Jackson-Davis was drafted by the Washington Wizards and then traded to the Golden State Warriors, where he has played since the 2023 NBA season.

13. Shawn Kemp – Elkhart, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Shawn Kemp played for the Seattle SuperSonics (1989–1997), Cleveland Cavaliers (1997–2000), Portland Trail Blazers (2000–2002), and Orlando Magic (2002–2003) during his NBA career.

14. Jeff Teague – Indianapolis, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Jeff Teague played for the Atlanta Hawks (2009–2016), Indiana Pacers (2016–2017), Minnesota Timberwolves (2017–2020), returned to the Atlanta Hawks in 2020, then joined the Boston Celtics (2020–2021), and finally the Milwaukee Bucks in 2021, where he won an NBA championship.

15. Desmond Bane – Richmond, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Desmond Bane has played for the Memphis Grizzlies since being traded to them in November 2020, shortly after being drafted by the Boston Celtics in the 2020 NBA draft.

16. Mike Woodson – Indianapolis, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Mike Woodson played for the following NBA teams during his career: New York Knicks (1980–1981), New Jersey Nets (1982), Kansas City/Sacramento Kings (1982–1986), Los Angeles Clippers (1986–1988), Houston Rockets (1988–1990), and Cleveland Cavaliers (1990–1991).

17. Caleb Swanigan – Indianapolis, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Caleb Swanigan played for the Portland Trail Blazers (2017–2019, 2020) and the Sacramento Kings (2019–2020) during his NBA career.

18. Billy Keller – Indianapolis, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Billy Keller played for the Indiana Pacers in the ABA from 1969 to 1976.

19. Robbie Hummel – Valparaiso, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Robbie Hummel played for the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA from 2013 to 2015.

20. Yogi Ferrell – Indianapolis, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Yogi Ferrell played for the following NBA teams: Brooklyn Nets (2016), Dallas Mavericks (2017–2018), Sacramento Kings (2018–2020), Cleveland Cavaliers (2021), and Los Angeles Clippers (2021).

21. Blake Wesley – South Bend, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Blake Wesley has played for the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA since being drafted in 2022.

22. Dru Smith – Evansville, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Dru Smith has played for the Miami Heat and the Brooklyn Nets in the NBA.

23. Craig Porter Jr. – Terre haute, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Craig Porter Jr. has played for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA since 2023.

24. Mason Plumlee – Fort Wayne, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Mason Plumlee has played for the following NBA teams: Brooklyn Nets (2013–2015), Portland Trail Blazers (2015–2017), Denver Nuggets (2017–2020), Detroit Pistons (2020–2021), Charlotte Hornets (2021–2023), Los Angeles Clippers (2023–2024), and Phoenix Suns (2024–present).

25. Romeo Langford – New Albany, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Romeo Langford has played for the Boston Celtics (2019–2022) and the San Antonio Spurs (2022–2023) in the NBA.

26. Gary Harris – Fishers, Indiana Source: Getty Teams played for: Gary Harris has played for the Denver Nuggets (2014–2021) and the Orlando Magic (2021–present) in the NBA