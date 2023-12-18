Listen Live
Indiana Has 10 of 12 Largest High School Gyms In The United States

Published on December 18, 2023

southport high school gym

Source: N/A / Stadium Journey

Indiana is known for its love of basketball, and it’s no surprise that the state has some of the largest high school basketball gyms in the United States.

These impressive venues have become iconic symbols of Indiana’s rich basketball culture.

One notable gym is the New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle, Indiana, which holds the distinction of being the largest high school gymnasium in the world. With a seating capacity of 8,424, it has hosted countless memorable games and has become a source of pride for the community.

These gyms, along with several others throughout the state, provide a unique environment for high school basketball.

They serve as gathering places for communities, where fans come together to cheer on their teams and create lasting memories.

Take a look below and see which 10 Indiana High Schools made the list!

1. New Castle Fieldhouse | Capacity – 8,424

new castle fieldhouse Source:Visit Indiana

High school that plays here: New Castle High School

Year it was built: 1959

2. Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium | Capacity – 8,228

lloyd e. scott gymnasium Source:Visit Indiana

High school that plays here: Seymour High School

Year it was built: 1970

3. John A. Baratto Athletic Center | Capacity – 8,054

john a. baratto athletic center Source:IndyStar

High school that plays here: East Chicago Central High School

Year it was built: 1988

4. Muncie Fieldhouse | Capacity – 7,635

muncie fieldhouse Source:Stadium Journey

High school that plays here: Muncie Central High School

Year it was built: 1928

5. Bill Green Athletic Arena | Capacity – 7,560

bill green athletic arena Source:Visit Indiana

High school that plays here: Marion High School

Year it was built: 1970

6. Alfred J. Loos Fieldhouse | Capacity – 7,500

alfred j. loos fieldhouse Source:D2

High school that plays here: Dallas ISD Schools

Year it was built: 1965

7. North Side Gymnasium | Capacity – 7,373

north side gymnasium Source:Visit Indiana

High school that plays here: Elkhart High School

Year it was built: 1954

8. “The Wolves’ Den” Gym | Capacity – 7,304

"The Wolves' Den" Gym Source:WIMS Radio

High school that plays here: Michigan City High School

Year it was built: 1971

9. Wharton Field House | Capacity – 7,250

Wharton Field House Source:Trip Advisor

High school that plays here: Moline High School

Year it was built: 1928

10. West Side High School Gym | Capacity – 7,217

west side high school gym Source:MaxPreps.com

High school that plays here: Gary West Side High School Gym

Year it was built: 1969

11. Jefferson High School Gym | Capacity – 7,200

jefferson high school gym Source:IndyStar

High school that plays here: Jefferson High School

Year it was built: 1975

12. Southport High School Gym | Capacity – 7,124

southport high school gym Source:Stadium Journey

High school that plays here: Southport High School

Year it was built: 1958

