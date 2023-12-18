Indiana Has 10 of 12 Largest High School Gyms In The United States

Indiana is known for its love of basketball, and it’s no surprise that the state has some of the largest high school basketball gyms in the United States.

These impressive venues have become iconic symbols of Indiana’s rich basketball culture.

One notable gym is the New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle, Indiana, which holds the distinction of being the largest high school gymnasium in the world. With a seating capacity of 8,424, it has hosted countless memorable games and has become a source of pride for the community.

These gyms, along with several others throughout the state, provide a unique environment for high school basketball.

They serve as gathering places for communities, where fans come together to cheer on their teams and create lasting memories.

Take a look below and see which 10 Indiana High Schools made the list!