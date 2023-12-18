Indiana Has 10 of 12 Largest High School Gyms In The United States
Indiana is known for its love of basketball, and it’s no surprise that the state has some of the largest high school basketball gyms in the United States.
These impressive venues have become iconic symbols of Indiana’s rich basketball culture.
One notable gym is the New Castle Fieldhouse in New Castle, Indiana, which holds the distinction of being the largest high school gymnasium in the world. With a seating capacity of 8,424, it has hosted countless memorable games and has become a source of pride for the community.
These gyms, along with several others throughout the state, provide a unique environment for high school basketball.
They serve as gathering places for communities, where fans come together to cheer on their teams and create lasting memories.
Take a look below and see which 10 Indiana High Schools made the list!
1. New Castle Fieldhouse | Capacity – 8,424Source:Visit Indiana
High school that plays here: New Castle High School
Year it was built: 1959
2. Lloyd E. Scott Gymnasium | Capacity – 8,228Source:Visit Indiana
High school that plays here: Seymour High School
Year it was built: 1970
3. John A. Baratto Athletic Center | Capacity – 8,054Source:IndyStar
High school that plays here: East Chicago Central High School
Year it was built: 1988
4. Muncie Fieldhouse | Capacity – 7,635Source:Stadium Journey
High school that plays here: Muncie Central High School
Year it was built: 1928
5. Bill Green Athletic Arena | Capacity – 7,560Source:Visit Indiana
High school that plays here: Marion High School
Year it was built: 1970
6. Alfred J. Loos Fieldhouse | Capacity – 7,500Source:D2
High school that plays here: Dallas ISD Schools
Year it was built: 1965
7. North Side Gymnasium | Capacity – 7,373Source:Visit Indiana
High school that plays here: Elkhart High School
Year it was built: 1954
8. “The Wolves’ Den” Gym | Capacity – 7,304Source:WIMS Radio
High school that plays here: Michigan City High School
Year it was built: 1971
9. Wharton Field House | Capacity – 7,250Source:Trip Advisor
High school that plays here: Moline High School
Year it was built: 1928
10. West Side High School Gym | Capacity – 7,217Source:MaxPreps.com
High school that plays here: Gary West Side High School Gym
Year it was built: 1969
11. Jefferson High School Gym | Capacity – 7,200Source:IndyStar
High school that plays here: Jefferson High School
Year it was built: 1975
12. Southport High School Gym | Capacity – 7,124Source:Stadium Journey
High school that plays here: Southport High School
Year it was built: 1958