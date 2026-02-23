Listen Live
Close
Nick In The Now

Top 10 Most Bench Press Reps Done At The NFL Combine

The NFL combine bench press has evolved into a significant test of muscle strength and stamina for aspiring professional football players.

Published on February 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: FEB 25 Scouting Combine
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Top 10 Most Bench Press Reps Done At The NFL Combine

The NFL combine bench press has evolved into a significant test of muscle strength and stamina for aspiring professional football players.

The history of the NFL Combine dates back to the 1980s, growing into one of the premier events leading up to the NFL draft.

Related Stories

During the combine, athletes are required to lift 225 pounds as many times as possible, showcasing their upper-body strength and endurance.

In terms of records, Justin Ernest holds the top spot with an impressive 51 reps, a feat achieved at the NFL Scouting Combine in 1999.

Following closely are Stephen Paea with 49 reps and others.

Throughout the 40-year history of the combine, only 18 players have managed to surpass 40 reps of the 225-pound bench press, emphasizing the rarity and challenge of this achievement.

Check out below the Top 10 Most NFL Combine Bench Press Reps.

RELATED | Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times

RELATED | Top 10 Highest NFL Combine Vertical Jumps

1. 51 Reps – Justin Ernest

51 Reps - Justin Ernest
Source: Bleacher Report

NFL Combine Year: 1999

Position: DT

College: Eastern Kentucky

2. 49 Reps – Stephen Paea

49 Reps - Stephen Paea
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2011

Position: DT

College: Oregon State

T3. 45 Reps – Mitch Petrus

45 Reps - Mitch Petrus
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2010

Position: G

College: Arkansas

T3. 45 Reps – Mike Kudla

45 Reps - Mike Kudla
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2006

Position: DE

College: Ohio State

T3. 45 Reps – Leif Larsen

45 Reps - Leif Larsen
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2000

Position: DT

College: Texas-El Paso

T4. 44 Reps – Netane Muti

44 Reps - Netane Muti
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2020

Position: OL

College: Fresno State

T4. 44 Reps – Dontari Poe

44 Reps - Dontari Poe
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2012

Position: DL

College: Memphis

T4. 44 Reps – Jeff Owens

44 Reps - Jeff Owens
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year:  2010

Position: DT

College: Georgia

T4. 44 Reps – Brodrick Bunkley

44 Reps - Brodrick Bunkley
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2008

Position: DT

College: Florida State

T10. 43 Reps – Scott Young

43 Reps - Scott Young
Source: Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2005

Position: G

College: BYU

T10. 43 Reps – Larry Allen

Dallas Cowboys v Pittsburgh Steelers
Source: George Gojkovich / Getty

NFL Combine Year: 1994

Position: G

College: Sonoma State University

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing Presented by Franciscan Health | 2026
Trending
Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
26 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

52 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close