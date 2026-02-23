Top 10 Most Bench Press Reps Done At The NFL Combine
The NFL combine bench press has evolved into a significant test of muscle strength and stamina for aspiring professional football players.
The history of the NFL Combine dates back to the 1980s, growing into one of the premier events leading up to the NFL draft.
During the combine, athletes are required to lift 225 pounds as many times as possible, showcasing their upper-body strength and endurance.
In terms of records, Justin Ernest holds the top spot with an impressive 51 reps, a feat achieved at the NFL Scouting Combine in 1999.
Following closely are Stephen Paea with 49 reps and others.
Throughout the 40-year history of the combine, only 18 players have managed to surpass 40 reps of the 225-pound bench press, emphasizing the rarity and challenge of this achievement.
Check out below the Top 10 Most NFL Combine Bench Press Reps.
1. 51 Reps – Justin Ernest
NFL Combine Year: 1999
Position: DT
College: Eastern Kentucky
2. 49 Reps – Stephen Paea
NFL Combine Year: 2011
Position: DT
College: Oregon State
T3. 45 Reps – Mitch Petrus
NFL Combine Year: 2010
Position: G
College: Arkansas
T3. 45 Reps – Mike Kudla
NFL Combine Year: 2006
Position: DE
College: Ohio State
T3. 45 Reps – Leif Larsen
NFL Combine Year: 2000
Position: DT
College: Texas-El Paso
T4. 44 Reps – Netane Muti
NFL Combine Year: 2020
Position: OL
College: Fresno State
T4. 44 Reps – Dontari Poe
NFL Combine Year: 2012
Position: DL
College: Memphis
T4. 44 Reps – Jeff Owens
NFL Combine Year: 2010
Position: DT
College: Georgia
T4. 44 Reps – Brodrick Bunkley
NFL Combine Year: 2008
Position: DT
College: Florida State
T10. 43 Reps – Scott Young
NFL Combine Year: 2005
Position: G
College: BYU
T10. 43 Reps – Larry Allen
NFL Combine Year: 1994
Position: G
College: Sonoma State University