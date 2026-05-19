Gumbs has taken an unusual route to the NFL, switching positions multiple times in college.

Colts believe Gumbs' athleticism and potential outweigh his lack of typical 'upside' for a Day 3 pick.

Gumbs will have a chance to develop behind the Colts' established defensive ends and contribute on special teams.

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Colts Intrigued By Upside Of Pass Rusher George Gumbs Jr.

INDIANAPOLIS – With a 24th birthday coming later this year, and after 5 years of playing college football, George Gumbs Jr. doesn’t necessarily have the normal “upside” profile of a Day 3 draft pick.

But with multiple position switches in stops at Northern Illinois and later Florida, there’s reason to believe Gumbs has more in him as a pass rusher.

From a walk-on wide receiver at Northern Illinois, to a tight end position switch at NIU and then a move to his current position of edge rusher, as he finished his two seasons at Florida with 7.5 sacks, it’s quite the path traveled for Gumbs Jr.

“We think this kid’s got some upside,” Ballard says of the 5th round pick. “He’s a tremendous athlete, think he can help us on (special) teams, think we can develop him kind of as an outside backer/rusher.”

That’s lingo for a defensive end in Anarumo’s scheme, although that specific position does some standing up, and occasional drop in coverage. We saw that last year with Laiatu Latu recording 3 interceptions to go along with his 8.5 sacks.

If you are looking to tap into Gumbs Jr.’s best stuff from his time at Florida, there were strong rushing moments against Georgia left tackle Monroe Feeling, who ended up being drafted No. 19 overall to the Panthers.

Unlike a lot of the other Colts draft picks in 2026, Gumbs Jr. is more in the category of “betting on traits” which isn’t too uncommon when you get to Day 3 of the draft.

“There’s been a good baseline of stuff for us to work with, as far as his skillset,” Colts Director of College Scouting Anthony Coughlan says. “I think what he was able to do athletically really impressed me, personally, and he blew up at the Combine with his numbers, and you could see that on tape, too.

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“You’re just betting that this guy can figure it out. Part of that is he’s got talent, got size, and does he have the football smarts and drive to get better? Because you can have potential, but if you’re not going to work at it, it doesn’t matter. (Gumbs) is wired the right way. He’s super into football, man. I just think it’s a great story. This guy pursued football. He walked on at a MAC school and leveled up and then started in the SEC and was now drafted in the NFL. He’s got some stuff to him where he’s really determined, and I’m really high on the person. I think he’s really talented as well.”

That’s what the Colts are betting on at a position where they could really benefit from a Day 3 lighting bolt.

At defensive end, the Colts retooled their depth by adding veterans Adren Key and Micheal Clemons this offseason. On the top of the depth chart, it’s further rookie contract development from Latu and Jaylahn Tuimoloau.

If those guys can stay healthy, it should allow for the Colts to treat Gumbs Jr.’s role on defense as more of a redshirt year.

A bit of a molding ball of athletic clay is the hope in this draft pick.