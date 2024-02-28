Top 10 Highest NFL Combine Vertical Jumps
The history of the NFL Combine’s vertical jump event can be traced back to the 1980s.
It has evolved into a crucial measure of an athlete’s lower body strength and explosive power.
individual players have made significant impacts on combine history through their remarkable vertical jump performances.
The vertical jump test has proven to be a key predictor of draft order selection in the NFL, highlighting its importance in evaluating player potential.
The performances at this event continues to shape the narrative of athleticism and potential within the NFL scouting landscape.
Check out the Top 10 Highest NFL Combine Vertical Jumps.
1. 46 Inches – Gerald SensabaughSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2005
Position: FS
College: North Carolina
2. 45 1/2 Inches – Derek WakeSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2005
Position: OLB
College: Penn State
3. 45 Inches – Chris ConleySource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2015
Position: WO
College: Georgia
4. 45 Inches – Donald WashingtonSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2009
Position: CB
College: Ohio State
5. 45 Inches – Chris McKenzieSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2005
Position: CB
College: Arizona State
6. 45 Inches – Chris ChambersSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2001
Position: WR
College: Wisconsin
7. 44 1/2 Inches – Donovan Peoples-JonesSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2020
Position: WO
College: Michigan
8. 44 1/2 Inches – Byron JonesSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2015
Position: DB
College: Connecticut
9. 44 Inches – Jartavius MartinSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2023
Position: SAF
College: Illinois
10. 44 Inches – Juan ThornhillSource:Getty
NFL Combine Year: 2019
Position: S
College: Virginia
Others who at tied for the final spot: Obi Melifonwu, A.J. Jefferson