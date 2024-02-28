Listen Live
Top 10 Highest NFL Combine Vertical Jumps

Published on February 28, 2024

NFL Combine

The history of the NFL Combine’s vertical jump event can be traced back to the 1980s.

It has evolved into a crucial measure of an athlete’s lower body strength and explosive power.

individual players have made significant impacts on combine history through their remarkable vertical jump performances.

The vertical jump test has proven to be a key predictor of draft order selection in the NFL, highlighting its importance in evaluating player potential.

The performances at this event continues to shape the narrative of athleticism and potential within the NFL scouting landscape.

Check out the Top 10 Highest NFL Combine Vertical Jumps.

1. 46 Inches – Gerald Sensabaugh

NFL Combine Year: 2005

Position: FS

College: North Carolina

2. 45 1/2 Inches – Derek Wake

NFL Combine Year: 2005

Position: OLB

College: Penn State

3. 45 Inches – Chris Conley

NFL Combine Year: 2015

Position: WO

College: Georgia

4. 45 Inches – Donald Washington

NFL Combine Year: 2009

Position: CB

College: Ohio State

5. 45 Inches – Chris McKenzie

NFL Combine Year: 2005

Position: CB

College: Arizona State

6. 45 Inches – Chris Chambers

NFL Combine Year: 2001

Position: WR

College: Wisconsin

7. 44 1/2 Inches – Donovan Peoples-Jones

NFL Combine Year: 2020

Position: WO

College: Michigan

8. 44 1/2 Inches – Byron Jones

NFL Combine Year: 2015

Position: DB

College: Connecticut

9. 44 Inches – Jartavius Martin

NFL Combine Year: 2023

Position: SAF

College: Illinois

10. 44 Inches – Juan Thornhill

NFL Combine Year: 2019

Position: S

College: Virginia

Others who at tied for the final spot: Obi Melifonwu, A.J. Jefferson

