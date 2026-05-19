Listen Live
Close
Trending
UPDATED: Starting Grid For The 110th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 Read Full Story →
2026 Indy 500

Amazing Unsers: The Family That Made Indianapolis History | H...

Amazing Unsers: The Family That Made Indianapolis History | Heroes Of The 500

Their family story at Indy began in 1958, when Jerry Unser became the first of the clan to qualify for the 500.

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Heroes of the 500 cover images indianapolis 500 history

Amazing Unsers: The Family That Made Indianapolis History | Heroes Of The 500

At the Indianapolis 500, some winners become legends.

The Unsers became a dynasty.

Their family story at Indy began in 1958, when Jerry Unser became the first of the clan to qualify for the 500.

It was an early sign of what was to come, but also a reminder of racing’s danger and cost.

The Unser name would rise with glory, but it would always carry grief, sacrifice, and the weight of expectation.

Bobby Unser pushed the family legacy forward with his 1968 Indianapolis 500 victory, a bold and defining win that helped plant the Unsers firmly in Speedway history.

Then Al Unser took that standard even higher. His wins in 1970 and 1971 showed rare control, speed, and consistency, and helped turn the family’s success into something larger than a hot streak.

It became tradition.

RELATED | Heroes Of The 500

EXTERNAL | Unser Family Created Unmatched Legacy of Speed, Success at Indy

By the time Al Unser Jr. won the 1992 Indianapolis 500, the moment felt bigger than one race.

His emotional triumph made him the first second-generation driver to win Indy, connecting father and son in one of the event’s most meaningful chapters.

The family’s nine total victories across four decades remain one of the most powerful records in race history.

For the Unsers, Indy was never just a track.

It was pride, pain, and family.

Amazing Unsers: The Family That Made Indianapolis History | Heroes Of The 500 was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Sports  |  Renuka Bajpai

Alexander Rossi Taken to Hospital After Crash in Indy 500 Practice

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Caitlin Clark Named Indy 500 Grand Marshal

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Breaking Barriers: How the 1977 Indy 500 Changed History | Heroes Of The 500

2026 Indy 500  |  Nick Cottongim

Amazing Unsers: The Family That Made Indianapolis History | Heroes Of The 500

Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Next 2 Weeks Critical to Chicago Bears Stadium Choice

2026 NFL Scouting Combine
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Intrigued By Upside Of Pass Rusher George Gumbs Jr.

Johnny Rutherford Competing In Indianapolis 500
Beyond The Bricks  |  Landon Coons

Johnny Rutherford Joins Beyond the Bricks

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close