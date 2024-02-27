Listen Live
Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times

Published on February 27, 2024

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty

Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times

The 40-yard dash has been a pivotal and highly anticipated event at the NFL Combine since 1985.

It serves as a crucial measure of speed and acceleration for evaluating American football players by scouts and team personnel.

Over the years, the 40-yard dash has produced several standout performances that have etched their names into NFL Combine history.

Notable records include Chris Johnson’s lightning-fast 4.24-second dash in 2008, John Ross’s record-breaking 4.22-second sprint in 2017, and many more.

These remarkable feats have cemented the 40-yard dash as a defining aspect of the NFL Combine, providing a platform for athletes to showcase their exceptional speed and agility.

Check out below the Top 10 Fastest NFL Combine 40 Times.

1. 4.22 Seconds – John Ross

NFL Combine - Day 4 Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2017

Position: WR

College: Washington

2. 4.23 Seconds – Kalon Barnes

NFL Combine Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2022

Position: CB

College: Baylor

3. 4.24 Seconds – Chris Johnson

Tennessee Titans Chris Johnson... Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2017

Position: WR

College: Washington

4. 4.24 Seconds – Rondel Melendez

rondel melendez one of the top 5 fast nfl combine 40s Source:n/a

NFL Combine Year: 2022

Position: CB

College: Baylor

5. 4.26 Seconds – DJ Turner II

NFL Combine Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2008

Position: RB

College: East Carolina

6. 4.26 Seconds – Tariq Woolen

NFL Combine Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2023

Position: CB

College: Michigan

7. 4.26 Seconds – Dri Archer

Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2014

Position: RB

College: Kent State

8. 4.27 Seconds – Marquise Goodwin

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2014

Position: WR

College: The University of Texas at Austin

9. 4.27 Seconds – Henry Ruggs II

NFL Combine - Day 3 Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2020

Position: WR

College: Alabama

10. 4.28 Seconds – Tyquan Thornton

NFL Combine Source:Getty

NFL Combine Year: 2022

Position: WR

College: Baylor

Other players who at tied for 10th with a time of 4.28 Seconds: Jalen Myrick, J.J. Nelson, DeMarcus Van Dyke, Jacoby Ford, Jerome Mathis, Champ Bailey.

