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Breaking Barriers: How the 1977 Indy 500 Changed History | He...

Breaking Barriers: How the 1977 Indy 500 Changed History | Heroes Of The 500

That May, the Indianapolis 500 community was still mourning Sid Collins, the beloved “Voice of the 500.”

Published on May 19, 2026

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Breaking Barriers: How the 1977 Indy 500 Changed History | Heroes Of The 500

The 1977 Indianapolis 500 was more than a race.

It was a turning point for the Speedway, shaped by loss, progress, and one more unforgettable drive from A.J. Foyt.

That May, the Indianapolis 500 community was still mourning Sid Collins, the beloved “Voice of the 500.”

For years, Collins gave the race its sound and spirit, making generations of fans feel every lap.

His absence was deeply felt, but the broadcast also marked a new chapter as Paul Page stepped into a larger role.

It was a moment of transition, showing how Indy honors its past while moving forward.

On the track, Janet Guthrie made history by becoming the first woman to qualify for the Indianapolis 500.

Her breakthrough carried weight far beyond racing.

In the face of doubt, ridicule, and open hostility, Guthrie earned her place in the field and changed what fans thought was possible.

Her presence cracked a barrier that had stood for decades.

Then came Foyt.

Already one of the sport’s giants, he won his fourth Indianapolis 500, becoming the first driver ever to reach that mark.

The victory confirmed his legend and gave the race another milestone moment.

Taken together, these stories made 1977 one of Indy’s most meaningful years: a race that remembered, opened doors, and made history.

Breaking Barriers: How the 1977 Indy 500 Changed History | Heroes Of The 500 was originally published on wibc.com

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