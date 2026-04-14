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Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

These women embody strength, grace, and beauty, proving that they can dominate the game while turning heads along the way.

Published on April 14, 2026

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Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
Source: Geoff Stellfox / Getty

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

The WNBA is home to some of the most talented athletes in the world, but their brilliance isn’t limited to the court.

These women embody strength, grace, and beauty, proving that they can dominate the game while turning heads along the way.

Take a look below at the Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA.

RELATED | Baller Babes: 50 of the Hottest NCAAW Basketball Players

1. Sophie Cunningham (Indiana Fever #8)

2. Azzi Fudd (Dallas Wings #35)

3. Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx #24)

4. Ashlon Jackson: (Golden State Valkyries)

5. Nika Mühl: (Portland Fire, #0)

6. Jacy Sheldon (Chicago Sky)

7. Lexie Hull (Indiana Fever #10)

8. Kelsey Plum (Las Angeles Aces #10)

9. Lexie Brown (Seattle Storm #8)

10. Hailey Van Lith (Chicago Sky #2)

11. Haley Jones (Atlanta Dream #13)

12. Rickea Jackson (Los Angeles Sparks #2)

13. Cameron Brink (Los Angeles Sparks #22)

14. Lauren Betts – (Washington Mystic)

15. DiJonai Carrington (Chicago Sky)

16. Dana Evans (Las Vegas Aces #11)

17. Isabelle Harrison (New York Liberty #21)

18. Kiki Rice – (Toronto Tempo)

19. Alanna Smith (Minnesota Lynx #8)

20. Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Connecticut Suns #10)

21. Monique Billings (Indiana Fever)

22. Rae Burrell (Los Angeles Sparks #12)

23. Allisha Gray (Atlanta Dream #15)

24. Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury #0)

25. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (Phoenix Mercury #12)

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA was originally published on rnbphilly.com

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