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Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

The WNBA is home to some of the most talented athletes in the world, but their brilliance isn’t limited to the court.

These women embody strength, grace, and beauty, proving that they can dominate the game while turning heads along the way.

Take a look below at the Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA.

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1. Sophie Cunningham (Indiana Fever #8)