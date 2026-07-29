Daniel Jones recovers from Achilles injury, takes all first-team reps

Rookie QBs Richardson and Leonard split second-team snaps in limited practice

Colts' cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner stand out in coverage

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Camp Notebook Day 1: Daniel Jones Progresses To Full Team Reps

INDIANAPOLIS – With the sun beaming down on Wednesday, the Colts began their 2026 training camp.

The Colts will have morning practices again on Thursday and Friday before an afternoon session coming Saturday.

Here are some takeaways from Day 1 of Colts training camp:

-The next step in the impressive Achilles recovery of Daniel Jones occurred on Wednesday, with the starting quarterback taking every single first-team rep. Jones was 4-of-8 on the day, with cornerbacks Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner eating up a couple of tightly guarded comeback routes in the final period of the day. Most importantly, Jones did some legit out of the pocket movement, including a scramble, which is something the Colts weren’t allowing from him in the spring. Jones did have one airmail on a rollout to his left late in practice, his only big off-target throw of the morning practice. Tyler Warren hauled in a couple of balls to start Jones’ morning of work.

-Continued splitting of reps was there on Wednesday for Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard. Richardson was the initial 2nd QB on Wednesday, but Leonard ended up taking more of those second-team snaps. Both QB took 7 total team snaps on Wednesday, a reminder of how limited their practice sample size is going to be with Jones back full go. Richardson was 4-of-5, with his best throw coming over the middle to undrafted wideout Sahmir Hagans. Leonard was 2-of-4, with a DJ Giddens drop not aiding him. Shane Steichen said after practice the Colts will continue to rotate Richardson/Leonard.

-Given the Colts current state (no Alec Pierce), the team’s starting cornerbacks should be getting the best of the opposing wideouts. That was quite apparent on the final period of Day 1. That’s when Charvarius Ward Sr. ate up a comeback route by Laquon Treadwell. Later in the period, it was Sauce Gardner doing the same to Josh Downs, with both guys recording a pass deflection. That was a glimpse of what the Colts outside cornerback duo can be in 2026.

-Jonathan Taylor was indeed practicing on Wednesday, with no hold in/hold out happening. Taylor spoke following practice saying contract negotiations are ongoing and he’s got faith that a third deal with him will get done.

-DeForest Buckner’s (neck) workload on Wednesday was just in the individual portion. Shane Steichen wasn’t committal after practice to a date when the Colts would like to get Buckner into the team drills.

-Alec Pierce, along with rookie CJ Allen, started practice on a stationary bike, as both start camp on the physically unable to perform list. Pierce spent the early portions of practice chatting with Carlie Irsay-Gordon during team drills. Later on, Pierce was catching balls from Reggie Wayne on the sideline.

-Without Allen, it looked like new linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither was the main defensive signal caller for the starting unit. Remember, Davis-Gaither spent several years together with Lou Anarumo from their time in Cincinnati.

-Backup center was one of the first position battles that Chris Ballard brought up earlier this week. After some errant snapping in the spring, Dalton Tucker had another on Wednesday, this one to Riley Leonard. Tucker is trying to offer some more position flexibility as a backup center.

-Like we saw early in spring, it was second-year safety Hunter Wohler getting the starting run on Wednesday, next to Cam Bynum. The staff was very, very high on Wohler during last year’s offseason, before an August foot injury ended his rookie campaign. It’s going to be very interesting how the Colts sift through Wohler, rookie A.J. Haulcy and veteran Jonathan Owens at safety.

-Some names getting chances at kick return on Wednesday: WR-Ashton Dulin, RB-DJ Giddens, WR-Anthony Gould, RB-Seth McGowan, WR-Coleman Owen, RB-Ulysess Bentley IV, WR-Deion Burks, WR-Sahmir Hagans, CB-Mekhi Blackmon

-Here is how the starting offense looked on Wednesday: QB-Daniel Jones, RB-Jonathan Taylor, WR-Ashton Dulin., WR-Laquon Treadwell, WR-Josh Downs, TE-Tyler Warren, LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis.

-Here is how the starting defense looked on Wednesday: DE-Laiatau Latu, DT-Grover Stewart, DT-Colby Wooden, DE-Arden Key, LB-Bryce Boettcher, LB-Akeem Davis-Gaither, CB-Justin Walley, CB-Charvarius Ward Sr., CB-Sauce Gardner, S-Cam Bynum, S-Hunter Wohler.

-Guys that stood out at Wednesday’s practice: S-Jonathan Owens, S-Trey Washington, RB-Jonathan Taylor, TE-Tyler Warren

Injury Report : The following players did not appear to be participating at Wednesday’s practice: WR-Alec Pierce (ankle, on PUP), LB-CJ Allen (calf, on PUP)

2026 Colts Training Camp Schedule

-7/30 (Thursday): 10:00-11:00 practice

-7/31 (Friday): 10:00-11:15 practice

-8/1 (Saturday): 4:00-5:30 PM practice

-8/3 (Monday): 10:00-11:15 AM practice

-8/4 (Tuesday): 10:00-11:30 AM practice

-8/6 (Thursday): 8:00-10:00 PM practice

-8/8 (Saturday): 10:00-11:35 AM practice

-8/9 (Sunday): 10:00-11:30 AM practice

-8/11 (Tuesday): Joint practice at New England

-8/13 (Thursday): Preseason game at New England, 7:30 PM

-8/15 (Saturday): 4:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/16 (Sunday): 4:00-5:30 PM practice

-8/19 (Wednesday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-5:00 PM practice

-8/20 (Thursday joint practices with Falcons): 3:00-4:30 PM practice

-8/22 (Saturday): 2nd preseason game vs. Falcons, 1:00 PM