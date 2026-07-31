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Pre-Game Broadcast with JMV & Hurst Limontes

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Fever Pre-Game - JMV Live Broadcast at Pivot Bar - Courtesy of Hurst & l
  • Date/time: Aug 14, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: Pivot Bar & Balcony
  • Address: 130 S. Pennsylvania Street, Indianapolis

The countdown to tip-off starts with JMV at Pivot Bar & Balcony! 🏀

Join us downtown on Friday, August 14th for a special pre-game broadcast, brought to you by Hurst Limontes Indiana Injury Lawyers. 🔥 Join us as we talk all things Indiana Fever and enter for your chance to win FREE TICKETS to an upcoming Fever game!

From Court to Court, you’ve got a winning team with Hurst Limontes.

We’ll see you there! 👋

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