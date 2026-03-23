Baller Babes: 50 of the Hottest NCAAW Basketball Players
The NCAA women’s basketball landscape has looked a lot more appealing in the past season. Thanks to the outstanding collegiate career of Caitlin Clark, the talent amongst women playing in college, let alone basketball period, has gotten more eyes than ever before.
RELATED: Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
Who is the Hottest NCAA Women’s Basketball Player?
Jazzy Davidson is one the Hottest NCAA Women’s Basketball Player in the 2025-2026 season. Davidson is a Freshman Student, playing basketball at University of Southern California.
Davidson is already making waves in her debut season. Known for her versatility and dynamic play, Davidson has quickly become a key player to watch. Showcasing her skills in USC’s season opener, she contributed significantly to the team’s dominant victory over New Mexico State.
Davidson’s basketball journey includes a gold medal with Team USA at the 2025 FIBA U19 World Cup, highlighting her international experience and competitive edge. As a guard, her ability to impact the game on both ends of the court has drawn attention from fans and analysts alike.
Stay tuned as Jazzy Davidson continues to make her mark in college basketball and elevate the USC Trojans’ this season.
Check Out the Top 50 Hottest Women’s NCAAB Players below!
There are hundreds of colleges so this list was extremely hard to put together, but our team at RNB Philly narrowed down a list of the top 25 hottest NCAA Women’s basketball players.
RELATED: Baller Babes: 40 of the Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA
1. Jazzy Davidson (USC #9)
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2. Dackjerlin Senior Feliz (St. Leo’s #10)
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3. Pace Rickard (Rice #4)
4. Shay Holle (Texas #10)
5. Malia Samuels (USC #10)
6. Avary Cain (Oregon #30)
7. Timea Gardiner (UCLA #30)
8. Kaia Henderson (Boston College #11)
9. Kara Dunn (USC #25)
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10. Chloe Kitts (South Carolina #21)
11. Azzi Fudd (UConn #35)
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12. Laila Phelia (Syracuse #5)
13. Sarah Strong (UConn #21)
14. Ashlon Jackson (Duke #3)
15. Lemyah Hylton (Texas A&M #10)
16. Yevhenia Putra (Louisville #12)
17. Hannah Humphrey (LIU #22)
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18. Aaliyah Crump (Texas #23)
19. Maddie Webber (Illinois #34)
20. Lilly Taulelei (Iowa State #9)
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21. Melissa Guillet (Mississippi State #85)
22. Ava Watson (Ohio State #5)
23. Madison St. Rose (Princeton #23)
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24. Taliyah Henderson (North Carolina #3)
25. Adrianna Smith (Maine #33)
26. Paris Clark (Virginia #1)
27. Daniela Abies (St. Johns #16)
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28. Ally Hollifield (Eastern Carolina #5)
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29. Lexi Blue (Kentucky #4)
30. Teonni Key (Kentucky #7)
31. Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame #3)
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32. Juju Watkins (USC #12)
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33. Paisley Specht (CSUSB #4)
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34. Taylor Bigby (TCU #1)
35. Ines Piper (USF #14)
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36. Jaleesa Molina (Temple #8)
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37. Genevive Wedemeyer (Sienna #22)
38. Last-Tear Poa (Arizona State #13)
39. Ta’Mia Scott (Alabama #15)
40. Jaylee Womack (Tulane #5)
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41. Maya Linton (UTSA #20)
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42. Ornella Niankan (Fordham #5)
43. Raiane Dias (Virgina #2)
44. Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda (Texas #32)
45. Debreasha Powe (Ole Miss #21)
46. Eva DeChent (New Hampshire #21)
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47. Jordana Codio (Senton Hall #13)
48. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs (Baylor #5)
49. Gia Cooke (West Virginia #3)
50. Journey Houston (Iowa #8)
50 Hottest Women in the WNBA
Baller Babes: 50 of the Hottest NCAAW Basketball Players was originally published on wrnbhd2.com