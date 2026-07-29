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Josh Downs Ready to Prove He’s a Top Receiver | Interview

"I feel like I'm a really, really good receiver and I feel like I have a lot more ability to show it this year possibly," Downs said.

Published on July 29, 2026
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Indianapolis Colts v Houston Texans
Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Josh Downs Ready to Prove He’s a Top Receiver

Josh Downs rolled into Colts Training Camp at Grand Park on Report Day with plenty of energy, joining The Fan Morning Show live on Tuesday, July 28th. Entering his fourth NFL season and a contract year, the wideout made one thing clear: he’s ready for a bigger stage.

“I feel like I’m a really, really good receiver and I feel like I have a lot more ability to show it this year possibly,” Downs said.

With Michael Pittman Jr. and A.D. Mitchell out of the picture, Downs expects more targets and a larger role in the offense. He backed up his confidence with a bold statement about his skill set.

“I know I can run every route, not feel like I know I can run every route,” he said.

Downs also opened up about the offseason grind. Quarterback Daniel Jones organized a receivers’ bonding trip to a five-star Florida resort, mixing throwing sessions with team chemistry. That kind of connection could pay off big when the season rolls around.

The conversation turned personal, too. Downs talked up the upcoming November 8th matchup against his brother Caleb, who plays defense. The sibling trash talk has already started, with plenty of confidence flowing both ways.

Off the field, Downs shared a memorable trip to Wimbledon, where he watched a grueling four-hour tennis battle. He also weighed in on a hot topic among players: field surface. Downs stands firmly in the grass camp over turf, pointing to comfort and player longevity.

Confident, versatile, and hungry, Downs looks poised to seize his moment in 2026.

The full audio interview is available below.

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