Alec Pierce Take Us Through Prep For Year 2 With Colts

When we look back at the 2022 NFL Draft, one of the biggest asks of the Indianapolis Colts was additional help at wide receiver. For former Cincinnati Bearcat, Alec Pierce, his biggest ask was realizing his dream of making it to the NFL.

By the 2nd round of that draft, both parties would achieve those respective objectives as the Colts took Pierce with the 53rd pick.

The Indianapolis Colts pick Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce at No. 53 overall. THIRTEEN contested catches in 2021 (1st among AAC WRs) 🐾 pic.twitter.com/7yjCyGvDne — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Naturally, the struggles that all rookie wideouts go through were present for Pierce in Year 1, but he also had to deal with sub-par quarterback play and the chaos that was the Colts coaching change last season.

Of course, there were also some impressive highlights made by Pierce in his rookie campaign that give a sense of the type of impact he can make on this offense.

The #Colts Matt Ryan-Alec Pierce game winning touchdown via NFL Filmspic.twitter.com/Knh9ABojaB — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 17, 2022

As his second NFL season approaches the need for a massive leap forward for Pierce is as important as almost anything when mapping out the season for the Colts. That’s magnified even further if rookie QB Anthony Richardson starts the majority of the games in 2023.

Wednesday on The Fan Midday Show Alec stopped by to gives us an update on his offseason to this point with OTAs in full swing.

Alec also spoke with us about:

what area he’s most focused on improving this offseason

how the process of OTAs and the offseason as a whole is different this year than as a rookie

the similarities and differences in learning Shane Steichen’s offense compared to Frank Reich’s last year

what it’s been like to play for Coach Steichen to this point

how the learning process changes with two different QBs getting reps

his observations on rookie QB Anthony Richardson

Check out the full conversation with Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce below