College Coaches Corner: Ball State, Indiana State, UIndy And USI Basketball

It’s hard to believe but we are just a handful of games away from the end of the college basketball regular season. For some, that brings with it conference tournaments, Selection Sunday, postseason hoops, March Madness, and the opportunity to hoist a trophy.

Only 17 days until Selection Sunday….#countdown — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) February 23, 2023

Thursday on The Fan Midday Show we wanted to take you on a journey around the state and highlight some college programs that don’t get the same wall-to-wall coverage as Indiana and Purdue, but deserve it with the seasons they have had this year.

The Fan’s own Greg Rakestraw chatted with a massive lineup of coaches at both the Division I and Division II level to share how they navigated through the regular season. Plus, they discuss how they’re working to close the year strong and their preparation for the postseason.

Over the course of the day Greg spoke with:

Indiana State head coach John Schertz

Ball State head coach Michael Lewis

University of Indianapolis head coach Paul Corsaro

University of Southern Indiana head coach Stan Gouard

Don’t miss thes in-depth conversations covering all the action from the Sycamores, Cardinals, Greyhounds and Screaming Eagles this season and keep listening to The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.