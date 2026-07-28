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Athletes Who Received Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is best known for honoring movie stars, musicians, and television legends. But a select group of athletes have earned their place among those coveted terrazzo stars too.

Published on July 28, 2026
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  • Athletes who crossed over from sports to mainstream entertainment have earned Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.
  • The stars recognize the athletes' influence beyond championships, shaping culture and inspiring communities.
  • The honorees include boxing legend Muhammad Ali, tennis pioneer Billie Jean King, and NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson.
Former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Earvin "
Source: LUCY NICHOLSON / Getty

Athletes Who Received Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is best known for honoring movie stars, musicians, and television legends. But a select group of athletes have earned their place among those coveted terrazzo stars too. These sports icons crossed over from the field, the court, and the track into mainstream entertainment, proving that greatness in athletics can shine just as brightly in Hollywood.

From boxing legends to tennis pioneers, these honorees represent decades of achievement and cultural influence. Their stars celebrate more than championships and records. They recognize how these figures shaped culture, inspired communities, and left lasting marks far beyond their playing days.

Each athlete on this list carries a story worth telling, and their inductions reflect the powerful connection between sports and popular culture. Let’s take a look at the athletes who earned their permanent spot along Hollywood Boulevard, and the reasons behind these well-deserved honors.

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Muhammad Ali

The boxing legend received a special honor placed at 6801 Hollywood Blvd. In a distinctive request, Ali asked that his star be mounted on a wall rather than embedded in the sidewalk. He did not want people walking over the name of the Prophet Muhammad, making his the only star displayed vertically on a wall.

Billie Jean King

The tennis icon made history as the first woman to receive a star in the sports entertainment category. King’s induction celebrated her groundbreaking career and her tireless advocacy for equality in sports, cementing her legacy as a trailblazer both on and off the court.

David Beckham

The soccer superstar earned his star for his global impact on the sport and sports culture at large. Beckham’s influence stretched far beyond the pitch, helping grow soccer’s popularity worldwide and turning himself into an international household name.

Michael Strahan

The NFL Hall of Famer transitioned from football greatness to television success. Strahan was inducted for sports entertainment, recognizing his standout career on the gridiron and his popular role as a beloved television host reaching millions of viewers daily.

Carl Weathers

The former professional football player became an iconic actor known to generations of movie fans. Weathers bridged the worlds of sports and entertainment, earning his star for a career that showcased his talent in front of the camera after his athletic days ended.

Orel Hershiser

The Los Angeles Dodgers baseball great received his star in recognition of his outstanding career on the diamond. Hershiser’s contributions to the sport and his connection to the Los Angeles community earned him a lasting place among Hollywood’s honored names.

Jimmie Johnson (Most Recent)

The NASCAR champion made history as the first racecar driver inducted into the sports entertainment category. Johnson’s record-breaking success on the track brought new recognition to motorsports, adding a fresh chapter to the Walk of Fame’s celebration of athletic excellence.

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