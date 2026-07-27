Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Colts Position Battles To Watch During 2026 Training Camp INDIANAPOLIS – As the July calendar moves, we are inching towards a Colts training camp filled with position battles. The fourth season for Shane Steichen has brought a good amount of roster turnovers, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Here’s a look at 6 position battles to watch at Grand Park:

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty Backup Quarterback Perhaps some of this question surrounds if Anthony Richardson Sr. is indeed on the roster throughout the end of training camp/preseason. Remember, Richardson does have a notable roster bonus due on the third day of camp, which could have some implications in how his situation is viewed league wide. Richardson and Riley Leonard split spring starting reps, with Daniel Jones held out. With Jones expected back, does that just push the 50/50 split of second-team reps to Richardson and Leonard? Those reps will be far more limited than what we saw in the spring, although both should be in line for ample preseason game action, if the Colts choose that route.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Third Wide Receiver The domino effect of Michael Pittman Jr.’s departure has led to reps needing to be settled behind Alec Pierce and Josh Downs. Exiting the spring, I think it’s fair to call Ashton Dulin the leader there. Other options would be veterans Laquon Treadwell and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Compared to many of these position battles, this one could very well be adding a free agent reinforcement. That’s especially true if Pierce’s ankle ailment lingers deeper into the month of August. Will rookie Deion Burks push at all for time?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Defensive End We know Laiatu Latu is starting in a critical third season, but what about the defensive end spot opposite him? It’s likely veteran newcomer Arden Key versus 2024 second-round pick Jaylahn Tuimoloau. By foregoing anything of note at defensive end this offseason, the Colts are putting a lot of belief in those guys. Key seemed to be the more frequent first-team repper during spring. How will the donning of full pads change things at Grand Park?

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Linebacker Related Stories Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster After 2026 Offseason Program

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Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection I don’t think we are 100 percent locked into to the playing time at the two linebacker spots just yet. Rookie CJ Allen is the expected MIKE backer, serving as the new signal caller. Next to Allen, Akeem Davis-Gaither has an advantage given his history with Lou Anarumo. Two other names to keep an eye on will be Jaylon Carlies, who finally strung together a healthy stretch in the spring. And 4th round rookie Bryce Boettcher.

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty Safety Given how the spring unfolded, I think there’s a good chance the winner of the safety spot next to Cam Bynum will have never played a snap in the NFL. The favorite is third-round rookie A.J. Haulcy, who impressed the coaching staff a lot in the spring. Hunter Wohler, a 7th round pick from 2024, could be in the mix, too. Wohler did a good amount of work in the spring offseason program, as he’s returning from a Lisfranc foot injury suffered last August. Curious how, or if, veteran additions Juanyeh Thomas and/or Johnathan Owens will factor in at all.