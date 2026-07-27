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Colts Position Battles To Watch During 2026 Training Camp

As the July calendar moves, we are inching towards a Colts training camp filled with position battles.

Published on July 27, 2026
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  • Backup QB job up for grabs between Richardson, Leonard, and Jones.
  • WR3 spot open with Pittman departure; Dulin, Treadwell, Westbrook-Ikhine in mix.
  • Defensive end opposite Latu a battle between Key and Tuimoloau.
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Colts Position Battles To Watch During 2026 Training Camp

INDIANAPOLIS As the July calendar moves, we are inching towards a Colts training camp filled with position battles.

The fourth season for Shane Steichen has brought a good amount of roster turnovers, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Here’s a look at 6 position battles to watch at Grand Park:

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Backup Quarterback

Perhaps some of this question surrounds if Anthony Richardson Sr. is indeed on the roster throughout the end of training camp/preseason.

Remember, Richardson does have a notable roster bonus due on the third day of camp, which could have some implications in how his situation is viewed league wide.

Richardson and Riley Leonard split spring starting reps, with Daniel Jones held out.

With Jones expected back, does that just push the 50/50 split of second-team reps to Richardson and Leonard?

Those reps will be far more limited than what we saw in the spring, although both should be in line for ample preseason game action, if the Colts choose that route.

NFL: JUN 01 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Third Wide Receiver

The domino effect of Michael Pittman Jr.’s departure has led to reps needing to be settled behind Alec Pierce and Josh Downs.

Exiting the spring, I think it’s fair to call Ashton Dulin the leader there. Other options would be veterans Laquon Treadwell and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.

Compared to many of these position battles, this one could very well be adding a free agent reinforcement. That’s especially true if Pierce’s ankle ailment lingers deeper into the month of August.

Will rookie Deion Burks push at all for time?

NFL: MAY 27 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Defensive End

We know Laiatu Latu is starting in a critical third season, but what about the defensive end spot opposite him?

It’s likely veteran newcomer Arden Key versus 2024 second-round pick Jaylahn Tuimoloau.

By foregoing anything of note at defensive end this offseason, the Colts are putting a lot of belief in those guys.

Key seemed to be the more frequent first-team repper during spring.

How will the donning of full pads change things at Grand Park?

NFL: MAY 27 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Linebacker

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I don’t think we are 100 percent locked into to the playing time at the two linebacker spots just yet.

Rookie CJ Allen is the expected MIKE backer, serving as the new signal caller.

Next to Allen, Akeem Davis-Gaither has an advantage given his history with Lou Anarumo.

Two other names to keep an eye on will be Jaylon Carlies, who finally strung together a healthy stretch in the spring. And 4th round rookie Bryce Boettcher.

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Safety

Given how the spring unfolded, I think there’s a good chance the winner of the safety spot next to Cam Bynum will have never played a snap in the NFL.

The favorite is third-round rookie A.J. Haulcy, who impressed the coaching staff a lot in the spring.

Hunter Wohler, a 7th round pick from 2024, could be in the mix, too. Wohler did a good amount of work in the spring offseason program, as he’s returning from a Lisfranc foot injury suffered last August.

Curious how, or if, veteran additions Juanyeh Thomas and/or Johnathan Owens will factor in at all.

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Placekicker

Yes, a legit and quality placekicking competition is coming at Grand Park.

For the second straight year, the Colts will have a kicking battle, although this one has a different feel to it.

The health of Spencer Shrader (right, kicking leg) appears to be good enough to kick as he did some during the team’s June minicamp.

It should be noted, Blake Grupe was a perfect 5-of-5 on that June day, with Shrader going 3-of-5.

Some of that is to be expected with Shrader still working all the way back, but kicking competitions don’t have the same daily evaluations as other positions, so every period of kicking can’t be overlooked.

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