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IndyCar Unveils New Race Car for 2028

The car's IR-28 chassis will make its competition debut at the start of the 2028 NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship.

Published on July 28, 2026
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A red and white Indy car with the number 28 on the side, featuring the Indy Car and Firestone logos.

INDIANAPOLIS — The NTT IndyCar Series has unveiled the new race car that will debut in 2028.

On Tuesday, IndyCar introduced the new chassis and powertrain package of the IR-28, a car that series leaders said brings a modernized look designed to provide for faster lap times and improved raceability.

“We are pleased to unveil renderings of the new NTT IndyCar Series chassis that will take our sport into an exciting new era,” IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles said. “As you can imagine, a project of this magnitude takes an incredible amount of planning, collaboration and execution. I would like to thank all of our partners, including Dallara, Chevrolet, Honda, Firestone and Shell, who have worked tirelessly to create a package that will enhance IndyCar’s already incredible competition and industry-leading growth.”

The first renderings of the IR-28 were shown off in a video shared to social media, narrated by Academy Award winner and star of “The Odyssey,” Matt Damon.

Boles said the series is confident the IR-28 is the ideal package to “move IndyCar forward.”

“With initial testing to begin this week, there is still plenty of work to do before 2028, but we are well on our way to showcasing a new era of IndyCar, which will include enhanced wheel-to-wheel competition, track records, standards in raceability and new benchmarks in safety,” Boles added.

Working with Dallara to produce the IR-28 chassis, the new car will make its competition debut at the start of the 2028 NTT IndyCar Series championship.

“We are honored that IndyCar has chosen Dallara once again,” Dallara USA Chief Executive Officer Stefano dePonti said. “After more than a decade of partnership, their continued trust is the greatest recognition of our team’s efforts. This achievement demonstrates the dedication, expertise and collaboration of many individuals who worked tirelessly to create a car that meets today’s needs while looking toward the future.”

Chevrolet and Honda will continue to be the two engine providers for the NTT IndyCar Series.

IndyCar Unveils New Race Car for 2028 was originally published on wibc.com

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