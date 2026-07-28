Veteran DT Buckner cleared to participate after neck surgery

Rookie LB Allen dealing with calf injury but expected back soon

Ballard open to adding veteran WR, with Pierce still rehabbing

Source: WESTFIELD, IN – AUGUST 03: Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard watches a drill during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 3, 2019 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chris Ballard 2026 Colts Training Camp Recap

INDIANAPOLIS – A 10th training camp as general manager of the Indianapolis Colts is here for Chris Ballard.

On Tuesday morning, the Colts reported for training camp, with Ballard meeting the media.

What was the news from the Colts GM before they start practice on Wednesday morning?

-As expected, starting quarterback Daniel Jones is going to be full-go when the Colts start practice on Wednesday. He’s been cleared to do everything, according to Ballard. The Colts will evaluate Jones on a daily basis, acknowledging that the QB is not currently 100 percent in getting back to being truly himself. Josh Downs mentioned on Tuesday that Jones looked great in the team’s recent summer minicamp in Florida. The wideout said Jones looked good enough to the point where the wideout forgot the quarterback had been hurt.

-Probably the news that would qualify as the “best” on Tuesday was veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner sharing that he had passed his physical and is good to go for camp. Buckner had neck surgery back on New Year’s Eve, with the early stages of his rehab relegating him to being bedridden and unable to lift his toddler-age children. But nearly 7 months later, Buckner is good to see what he has left 11 years into his NFL career. This is obviously very important news to see if Buckner can get back to his All-Pro commanding self from opposing offensive lines. Ballard said the Colts will work Buckner back slowly.

-The ankle rehab for Alec Pierce has him starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Ballard said on Tuesday that Pierce is “probably still a week or two away” from participating. Back in the spring, Pierce labeled his own rehab in the 4-to-6 month timetable, after having late March surgery. If that timetable is still here, Pierce would be in the 4-month range. As Pierce is ascending to a grander, more expansive role atop the wide receiver depth chart, his presence in camp shouldn’t be overlooked. The Colts need Pierce to be more than just a 4-5 target guy each game.

-Rookie linebacker CJ Allen (calf) is supposed to not have a long absence with his tweaked calf from off-season training. Ballard called Allen’s injury a “muscle strain” with the team taking some early precautions with Allen. If you ranked the 90 Colts players in terms of the ones that need practice time the most, Allen would rank very high on the list. That’s the responsibility coming Allen’s way as a likely Day 1 starter/main communicator of the defense.

-In annual fashion, Chris Ballard was asked about his job status on Tuesday. Ballard, who is entering his 10th year as the team’s general manager, is also going into the final year of his contract for the first time in his career. Ballard was asked on Tuesday if he expects a new contract before the start of the season. “No…and I wouldn’t (sign that),” Ballard said, adding the hypothetical to his answer. When asked why he wouldn’t sign an extension, Ballard said, “I’m in the last year of my deal. We need to win…we need to win.” To be clear, Ballard said this opinion on his own contract situation is not something he’s applying to player deals and the potential for extensions there. Ballard wouldn’t get into details on possible extensions for Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson, other than adding, “We would love to have them long term.” Ballard did say his uncertain status with the organization has not impacted the freedom the Irsay daughters have given him to hand out extensions, if need be.

-Even though the trade request is still on the table from Anthony Richardson Sr, Ballard isn’t budging on the quarterback’s status with the Colts. Ballard said the current intention is for the Colts to carry 3 quarterbacks—Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr.—into the regular season. “We are not just giving him away,” the GM added. Ballard noted that both sides have to be realistic in what a trade could net.

-Ballard is fully expecting Jonathan Taylor to participate in practice on Wednesday. The reason for such a question was pondering whether or not Taylor might hold out/in again like he did in 2023, which led to an eventual extension. For now, this situation sounds nowhere near Taylor’s bullish nature to how he approached the rookie contract extension he eventually got a month into the ’23 season. “He’s in a good spot,” Ballard said of Taylor. “People look at the past, thinking it’s going to happen again…no…he’s in a great spot.”

-The Colts are considering the addition of a veteran wideout, although that’s not currently on the table. Ballard said this situation isn’t dependent on the health of Alec Pierce, but more in evaluating the others at the receiver position.

-Here’s a run-down on some of the position battles Chris Ballard mentioned on Tuesday: depth of the defensive line, linebacker, backup center, safety, cornerback and wide receiver spots 4-6, the starting defensive end position opposite Laiatu Latu. In this overview, Ballard singled out rookie Caden Curry in believing he has a chance to be a quality player at the NFL level.

-It’s a contract year for Josh Downs. But Downs doesn’t seem too concerned of he will get an extension before the start of the season. “Whatever happens is going to happen, but I’m not like, ‘Oh, I need that,” Downs told 1075 The Fan of a new deal. “I’d rather boost my own stock throughout the season. I feel I can do a lot more and I want that to show. And see where that goes.” After a quieter third year for Downs, the Colts will be growing his role with the departure of Michael Pittman Jr.

-Yes, this will be the final Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield (located just north of Indianapolis). They have hosted camp there since 2018, outside of the 2020 COVID season, but will be relocating back to their own facility starting in 2027. Ballard was a bit vague in offering details on why the Colts are moving to be a more restricted camp. Honestly, it’s probably more of a question for ownership. It’ll be interesting to see how the Colts handle camp moving forward and the tremendous access they have given fans at Grand Park. The team has some clear limitations in space/parking to host fans at their westside facility.

-The Colts will hold morning practices on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (starting at 10:00 AM each day) to start camp this week. A Saturday practice will run from 4:00-5:30 PM, before an off day on Sunday.