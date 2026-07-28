Listen Live
Close
Colts Coverage

Chris Ballard 2026 Colts Training Camp Recap

A 10th training camp as general manager of the Indianapolis Colts is here for Chris Ballard.

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Veteran DT Buckner cleared to participate after neck surgery
  • Rookie LB Allen dealing with calf injury but expected back soon
  • Ballard open to adding veteran WR, with Pierce still rehabbing
Colts GM-Chris Ballard walks on the field during camp.
Source: WESTFIELD, IN – AUGUST 03: Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard watches a drill during the Indianapolis Colts training camp practice on August 3, 2019 at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Chris Ballard 2026 Colts Training Camp Recap

INDIANAPOLIS A 10th training camp as general manager of the Indianapolis Colts is here for Chris Ballard.

On Tuesday morning, the Colts reported for training camp, with Ballard meeting the media.

What was the news from the Colts GM before they start practice on Wednesday morning?

-As expected, starting quarterback Daniel Jones is going to be full-go when the Colts start practice on Wednesday. He’s been cleared to do everything, according to Ballard. The Colts will evaluate Jones on a daily basis, acknowledging that the QB is not currently 100 percent in getting back to being truly himself. Josh Downs mentioned on Tuesday that Jones looked great in the team’s recent summer minicamp in Florida. The wideout said Jones looked good enough to the point where the wideout forgot the quarterback had been hurt.

-Probably the news that would qualify as the “best” on Tuesday was veteran defensive tackle DeForest Buckner sharing that he had passed his physical and is good to go for camp. Buckner had neck surgery back on New Year’s Eve, with the early stages of his rehab relegating him to being bedridden and unable to lift his toddler-age children. But nearly 7 months later, Buckner is good to see what he has left 11 years into his NFL career. This is obviously very important news to see if Buckner can get back to his All-Pro commanding self from opposing offensive lines. Ballard said the Colts will work Buckner back slowly.

-The ankle rehab for Alec Pierce has him starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Ballard said on Tuesday that Pierce is “probably still a week or two away” from participating. Back in the spring, Pierce labeled his own rehab in the 4-to-6 month timetable, after having late March surgery. If that timetable is still here, Pierce would be in the 4-month range. As Pierce is ascending to a grander, more expansive role atop the wide receiver depth chart, his presence in camp shouldn’t be overlooked. The Colts need Pierce to be more than just a 4-5 target guy each game.

-Rookie linebacker CJ Allen (calf) is supposed to not have a long absence with his tweaked calf from off-season training. Ballard called Allen’s injury a “muscle strain” with the team taking some early precautions with Allen. If you ranked the 90 Colts players in terms of the ones that need practice time the most, Allen would rank very high on the list. That’s the responsibility coming Allen’s way as a likely Day 1 starter/main communicator of the defense.

-In annual fashion, Chris Ballard was asked about his job status on Tuesday. Ballard, who is entering his 10th year as the team’s general manager, is also going into the final year of his contract for the first time in his career. Ballard was asked on Tuesday if he expects a new contract before the start of the season. “No…and I wouldn’t (sign that),” Ballard said, adding the hypothetical to his answer. When asked why he wouldn’t sign an extension, Ballard said, “I’m in the last year of my deal. We need to win…we need to win.” To be clear, Ballard said this opinion on his own contract situation is not something he’s applying to player deals and the potential for extensions there. Ballard wouldn’t get into details on possible extensions for Jonathan Taylor and Quenton Nelson, other than adding, “We would love to have them long term.” Ballard did say his uncertain status with the organization has not impacted the freedom the Irsay daughters have given him to hand out extensions, if need be.

Related Stories

-Even though the trade request is still on the table from Anthony Richardson Sr, Ballard isn’t budging on the quarterback’s status with the Colts. Ballard said the current intention is for the Colts to carry 3 quarterbacks—Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard, Anthony Richardson Sr.—into the regular season. “We are not just giving him away,” the GM added. Ballard noted that both sides have to be realistic in what a trade could net.

-Ballard is fully expecting Jonathan Taylor to participate in practice on Wednesday. The reason for such a question was pondering whether or not Taylor might hold out/in again like he did in 2023, which led to an eventual extension. For now, this situation sounds nowhere near Taylor’s bullish nature to how he approached the rookie contract extension he eventually got a month into the ’23 season. “He’s in a good spot,” Ballard said of Taylor. “People look at the past, thinking it’s going to happen again…no…he’s in a great spot.”

-The Colts are considering the addition of a veteran wideout, although that’s not currently on the table. Ballard said this situation isn’t dependent on the health of Alec Pierce, but more in evaluating the others at the receiver position.

-Here’s a run-down on some of the position battles Chris Ballard mentioned on Tuesday: depth of the defensive line, linebacker, backup center, safety, cornerback and wide receiver spots 4-6, the starting defensive end position opposite Laiatu Latu. In this overview, Ballard singled out rookie Caden Curry in believing he has a chance to be a quality player at the NFL level.

-It’s a contract year for Josh Downs. But Downs doesn’t seem too concerned of he will get an extension before the start of the season. “Whatever happens is going to happen, but I’m not like, ‘Oh, I need that,” Downs told 1075 The Fan of a new deal. “I’d rather boost my own stock throughout the season. I feel I can do a lot more and I want that to show. And see where that goes.” After a quieter third year for Downs, the Colts will be growing his role with the departure of Michael Pittman Jr.

-Yes, this will be the final Colts training camp at Grand Park in Westfield (located just north of Indianapolis). They have hosted camp there since 2018, outside of the 2020 COVID season, but will be relocating back to their own facility starting in 2027. Ballard was a bit vague in offering details on why the Colts are moving to be a more restricted camp. Honestly, it’s probably more of a question for ownership. It’ll be interesting to see how the Colts handle camp moving forward and the tremendous access they have given fans at Grand Park. The team has some clear limitations in space/parking to host fans at their westside facility.

-The Colts will hold morning practices on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (starting at 10:00 AM each day) to start camp this week. A Saturday practice will run from 4:00-5:30 PM, before an off day on Sunday.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star Earvin "
7 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Athletes Who Received Hollywood Walk of Fame Stars

Comments
Colts GM-Chris Ballard walks on the field during camp.
Trending

Trending

Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Chris Ballard 2026 Colts Training Camp Recap

Comments
IndyCar  |  Jarett Lewis

IndyCar Unveils New Race Car for 2028

Comments
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
7 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Position Battles To Watch During 2026 Training Camp

Comments
NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
38 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Most Recent NFL Player Holdouts

Comments
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Qualifying
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jimmie Johnson Will Drive Iconic No. 48 One Last Time in 2027 Daytona 500

Comments
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Corey Heim Wins Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Comments
Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Comments
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your Fantasy Football League

Comments
51 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Comments
AUTO: JUL 26 NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 250
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How To Listen To The Brickyard 400

Comments
31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Comments
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Comments
Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Comments
4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Comments

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close