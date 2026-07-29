The 2028 IndyCar Released

Source: NTT IndyCar Series / NTT IndyCar Series, Penske Entertainment

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the newly unveiled 2028 IndyCar and break down the specifics of the new body.

In the second segment, they talk about Dreyer & Reinbold Racing returning to the 2027 grid after buying one charter from Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. They also talk about the latest rumors regarding the 2027 schedule and if the Washington D.C. race will return. They later talk about Carson Kvapil’s burnout on the bricks after winning the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. They also share their thoughts on Scott Dixon’s comments on taking naps during long NASCAR races.

In the final segment, Kevin talks about what to expect next on his Trackside Extra podcast.