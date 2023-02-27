5 Colts Items To Watch For At NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS – Have you caught your breath yet, Shane Steichen?

The NFL Combine is about to descend upon Indianapolis with the first major event of the Steichen era here.

And this one has even more importance to the Colts as they sit with the 4th overall pick and are in a dire need for a new quarterback.

Here are 5 Colts specific items to watch for at this year’s Combine:

1. Quarterback Time

Yes, this will be the first time the Colts, and Shane Steichen, can get some quality time in meeting with quarterback prospects.

Each team can request to sit down with up to 60 prospects for up to 15 minutes each during Combine week.

This is important time for Steichen and Chris Ballard to get a feel for these prospects whether it’s from a personality and/or intellectual standpoint.

It’s just 15 minutes, but it’s a first impression for what will be a monumental relationship,with an expected draft pick at quarterback coming in April.

Outside of a height and weight measurement for Bryce Young, these behind the scenes quarterback meetings will be the most important part of the Colts week. As far as on-field workouts, those aren’t as pressing to evaluate. But it sounds like Young will sit those out, whereas C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson will participate.

2. Hear From Shane Steichen Again

One of the annual events at the Combine, away from the prospects, is hearing from NFL head coaches and general managers.

Coaches and GMs will meet the media on Tuesday or Wednesday, mostly in the afternoon.

Shane Steichen is expected to hop on Kevin & Query this week, along with a 15-minute podium session with the media. Steichen’s podium time will be Wednesday at 3:45 PM eastern, which follows Chris Ballard at 3:30 PM.

It’ll be the second large-ish media gathering for Steichen, as Colts fans get to know him more and more.

Another item for Steichen to balance this week will be finalizing a coaching staff.

3. Free Agency Decisions

So much of Combine week includes discussions not specific to testing numbers or medical examines (which are very important).

If you are an important NFL agent, you are in Indianapolis this week to meet with league personnel about your free agents.

We are just two weeks away from free agency starting.

So for the Colts, decisions are needed on the likes of Yannick Ngakoue, Parris Campbell and Bobby Okereke.

4. Draft Depth?

Obviously, quarterback trumps everything for the Colts this draft cycle.

But the Colts certainly have other needs to address.

Sure, the Colts ability to take care of some of those will depend on if they trade up at all, and the domino effect on other draft capital to accomplish that.

The early chatter of the 2023 Draft is a strong class at the edge position, tight end and cornerback.

The Colts definitely have needs at those positions.

5. Chris Ballard’s Roster Construction

Whether it’s meeting with agents of upcoming free agents or examining draft prospects further, this week is a big one on the personnel front.

And 7th year general manager Chris Ballard should feel fortunate to still be running the Colts show for another Combine.

Ballard said last month his roster approach blueprint needed some adjusting.

Well, it’s the beginning of turning those words into action.

How much of that tweaking will we see?