Examining The Colts 2023 Free Agents

INDIANAPOLIS – In the midst of uncertainty atop the Colts organization, they have several starters due to hit free agency in a couple of months.

Currently, the Colts are scheduled to have around $19.8 million in cap space for 2023, which ranks 10th in the NFL. And how the Colts completely view these FAs will have an impact from the new coaching staff, depending on how much if either side of the ball will alter their systems.

Here are the Colts 2023 unrestricted free agents (per Spotrac):

WR-Parris Campbell (Age: 25): What a feeling Campbell must have after playing all 17 games this season. Entering his 4th NFL season, Campbell had combined to play 15 career games. Not only was Campbell available this year, he produced at a pretty nice level. Campbell had 63 catches for 623 yards this season. Re-signing Campbell on a short-term deal makes a lot of sense.

WR-Ashton Dulin (Age: 25): The Colts brought Dulin back last year as a restricted free agent, believing he would take on a bigger receiving role. That never really matriculated, with a foot injury sidelining Dulin for a month during the middle of the season. Dulin had just 15 catches on the year with 8 of those coming in the first two weeks of the season.

OT-Dennis Kelly (Age: 32): The Colts signed the Purdue product at the start of camp. Kelly started 3 games for the Colts, with the team opting to go for the younger Bernhard Raimann as the left tackle issues began.

OT-Matt Pryor (Age: 27): Believing Pryor could be an every-week left tackle for the Colts ended up being the wrong decision. Pryor got benched at left tackle in 2022, moved to right guard, and then got benched there, too. Pryor started the first 9 games of the season before he was moved to a reserve role upon the arrival of Jeff Saturday.

DE-Yannick Ngakoue (Age: 27): Ngakoue gave the Colts availability (played in 15 of 17 games) and production (9.5 sacks) they haven’t had in years off the edge. Still though, it doesn’t feel like Ngakoue had the most impactful double-digit season. Having said that, no one can debate Ngakoue providing the Colts a consistent edge presence they’ve lacked. Are the Colts the team to finally give Ngakoue a multi-year contract in free agency? Will Gus Bradley’s status in 2023 impact that?

DE-Ben Banogu (Age: 26): Honestly, it’s quite the accomplishment Bangou finished out his rookie contract still in Indy. He never looked like a reliable defensive end, on any down, and was a major miss as a second-round pick. Banogu didn’t have a sack, QB hit or tackle for loss in 115 defensive snaps this season.

DE-Khalid Kareem (Age: 24): The Colts claimed Kareem off the Bengals practice squad late in the season. Kareem is a Notre Dame product and is known more for his early-down role, than as a pass rusher. He played 66 snaps in 4 games with the Colts (1 tackle, 3 QB hits).

DL-Tyquan Lewis (Age: 27): It was crushing to see Lewis suffer a torn patellar in late October for a second straight year. When healthy, Lewis has been an important and versatile defensive line option. Lewis has missed 34 of 82 career games, playing less than 10 games in 4 of his 5 seasons.

DT-Byron Cowart (Age: 26): Similar to Williams, it was curious what the role would be for the talented Cowart considering the invested youth at defensive tackle. Cowart played the most behind DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart though, logging 227 defensive snaps.

LB-Bobby Okereke (Age: 26): The rookie contract for Okereke is complete, and he had a very nice final year on his deal. How the Colts view Shaquille Leonard’s health plus the money already invested at linebacker will impact Okereke’s future in Indy. Okereke has proven he’s a definite starter in this league though.

LB-E.J. Speed (Age: 27): Is Speed ready for a full-time opportunity as a starting linebacker? Is that possible in Indy? Speed has certainly had flashes of being ready for such a chance. Similar to Okereke, the Colts have already invested a good amount at linebacker.

CB-Brandon Facyson (Age: 28): Gus Bradley’s affinity for Facyson was seen quite often in 2022. The Colts stuck with Facyson a lot as their 3rd cornerback, despite Isaiah Rodgers Sr. offering some potential at corner.

CB-Tony Brown (Age: 26): Brown was one of the more important special teams guys for the Colts in 2022. He also had a few nickel reps late in the year with Kenny Moore sidelined due to his ankle injury, until Gus Bradley opted for a third safety (Julian Blackmon) in that slot role.

S-Rodney McLeod (Age: 32): Like Mike Adams and Mike Mitchell before him, McLeod was a really nice find for the Colts. He took over for Nick Cross in September and started every game the rest of the season. Given his age, does McLeod still want to play?

S-Armani Watts (Age: 26): Watts got hurt in the final preseason game and never played for the Colts in 2022. He was thought to be a special team body in coming over from Kansas City this offseason.

P-Matt Haack (Age: 28): With Rigoberto Sanchez expected to return from his torn Achilles, it’s unlikely Haack will be back. Haack was a decent fill-in for Sanchez, but the latter is definitely a weapon the Colts missed.