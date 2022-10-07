More questions than answers after Colts outlast Broncos in disgusting TNF showdown

Last night, the Colts left Denver with a 12-9 victory in hand to go along with countless questions about this football team.

Can this offensive line ever find a way to protect Matt Ryan? Is Ryan washed? Will this team ever score more than 20 points?

The truth is, after five games it’s hard to find a ton of positives with this group other than the fact that they are 2-2-1 and back in the race for the AFC South. This offense, even when its star running back Jonathan Taylor is healthy, is one of the worst in the league. In today’s NFL that’s not going to win you many football games.

The Colts became the second team in the Super Bowl era to win a game in which they scored 0 touchdowns, threw multiple interceptions, and sacked at least 6 times. They join the 1973 Browns who beat the Giants in Week 13, 12-10. pic.twitter.com/g0wim38M6T — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 7, 2022

The lone bright spot for the Colts this season has been their defense which made play after play in both wins this season.

Unfortunately, a great defense will only take you so far. At some point, the offense has to get there act together and stop relying on the other side of the ball to bail them out.

We talked about it yesterday, but with this win the season resets for the Colts at 2-2-1. They have great opportunities over the next three weeks to push themselves back in complete control of the AFC South and the home playoff game that comes with it.

Way to get it done. 😤 pic.twitter.com/jAGmsLHBSx — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 7, 2022

Are they capable of seizing those opportunities? That question is about as easy to answer as the ones above.

