Listen Live
Close
Trending
NBA Cup Final Heads to Indianapolis' Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse Read Full Story →
Colts Coverage

Colts Scouts Take: Kentucky Offensive Guard Jalen Farmer

You can’t run through him. And that’s how Colts midwest area scout Tyler Hughes describes Kentucky offensive guard Jalen Farmer.

Published on July 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: MAY 27 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts Scouts Take: Kentucky Offensive Guard Jalen Farmer

INDIANAPOLISYou can’t run through him.

When describing offensive linemen, that’s a pretty good quality to have.

And that’s how Colts midwest area scout Tyler Hughes describes Kentucky offensive guard Jalen Farmer.

“This kid can run,” Hughes begins in explaining why he had so much intrigue on the 6-4, 312-pound guard.

“He’s got over 250 pounds of lean mass on him, and he ran (the 40-yard dash in the 4.9s). This kid can open up and run, he’s got quickness, and he’s tough to go through. He’s strong as hell, so that’s one of the most intriguing things about him. You can’t run through him.”

Farmer began his college career at Florida, but after two seasons of seeing little action, he stayed in the SEC, transferring to Kentucky.

With Kentucky, Farmer started 24 straight games at right guard.

The Colts had Farmer graded higher than the 113th spot they took him at in the draft, and actually think there’s some position flexibility in potentially kicking out to tackle.

For now though, Farmer is going to play guard.

The possibility of Farmer pushing Matt Goncalves at right guard was put on hold during the team’s minicamp, as a minor knee injury kept the rookie sidelined.

Of course, for offensive linemen the truest off-season evaluations comes from when full pads get strapped on, which occurs during the second week of training camp.

Even if the Colts keep the expected starting offensive line (LT-Bernhard Raimann, LG-Quenton Nelson, C-Tanor Bortolini, RG-Matt Goncalves, RT-Jalen Travis), the need for a 6th offensive lineman is usually inevitable.

And after an offseason in which the Colts didn’t make any notable outside of the building free agent addition to the offensive line, they seem comfortable if/when Farmer is needed this fall.

“We think very highly of Farmer,” Chris Ballard says. “He’s a big, powerful man, and he’s going to be a really good addition to our o-line, not only from a talent standpoint, but also from a cultural standpoint. He fits what we look for, and we also think he’s got some swing at tackle. So, it’ll be nice to add him in the mix and watch him compete.”

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
NFL: MAY 27 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Scouts Take: Kentucky Offensive Guard Jalen Farmer

California v Butler
Breaking News

Breaking News

All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

NBA Cup Final Heads to Indianapolis’ Historic Hinkle Fieldhouse

Sports  |  Matty Willz

LeBron James Leaving Lakers, Will Play Elsewhere In 2026-27

Sports  |  D.L. Chandler

Memphis Grizzlies Trade Ja Morant To Portland Trail Blazers

NFL: JUN 01 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Scouts Take: LSU Safety A.J. Haulcy

Golden State Valkyries v Indiana Fever
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Fever Guard Kelsey Mitchell Joins Tyrese Haliburton as Puma Athlete

Chicago Bulls v Brooklyn Nets
9 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Greatest Twins in Sports History – Complete List

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Bengals v Ravens
26 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close