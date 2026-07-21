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Tyler Reddick Meet & Greet with JMV

Join JMV and kick-off the Brickyard weekend with a Tyler Reddick meet and greet, pick up some swag and more.

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Two men standing in front of Outlaw Light logo, one wearing a black shirt and the other a baseball cap, with text "Meet & Greet with Tyler Reddick | July 25th".
  • Date/time: Jul 25, 9:00am to 11:00am
  • Venue: Kroger in Crawfordsville
  • Address: 5718 Crawfordsville Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46224

Tyler Reddick and Outlaw Light will be visiting the Kroger off Crawfordsville Road in Speedway on Saturday, 7/25, and The Fan will be on location with him from 9a-11a!

Join JMV and kick-off the Brickyard weekend with a Tyler Reddick meet and greet, pick up some swag and more.

What a great way to celebrate the 31st running of the Brickyard 400 by meeting your favorite Outlaw Light Driver with the Fan and Outlaw Light! See you there!

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