Tyler Reddick Meet & Greet with JMV

Tyler Reddick and Outlaw Light will be visiting the Kroger off Crawfordsville Road in Speedway on Saturday, 7/25, and The Fan will be on location with him from 9a-11a!

Join JMV and kick-off the Brickyard weekend with a Tyler Reddick meet and greet, pick up some swag and more.

What a great way to celebrate the 31st running of the Brickyard 400 by meeting your favorite Outlaw Light Driver with the Fan and Outlaw Light! See you there!