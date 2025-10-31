Listen Live
40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart's Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Published on October 31, 2025

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxson Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Jaxson Dart, the New York Giants’ rookie quarterback, has been making headlines both on and off the field.

While his performance on the gridiron has been a hot topic, his rumored relationship with Instagram model and boxing ring girl Marissa Ayers has captured the attention of fans and media alike.

Speculation about Dart and Ayers began after the two were reportedly spotted together at a Halloween party.

Social media sleuths quickly noticed that the pair follow each other on Instagram, further fueling the dating rumors.

While neither Dart nor Ayers has publicly confirmed the relationship, fans have been buzzing about the potential new “power couple.”

Marissa Ayers, 22, is a University of Alabama graduate who has gained fame as a ring card girl for high-profile boxing events, including matches promoted by Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

Her viral moments, such as behind-the-scenes clips from boxing events, have helped her amass a significant social media following.

Ayers boasts over 390,000 Instagram followers and a thriving TikTok presence, making her a prominent figure in the influencer world.

Take a look below at 40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

21.

22.

23.

24.

25.

26.

27.

28.

29.

30.

31.

32.

33.

34.

35.

36.

37.

38.

39.

40.

