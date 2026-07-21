Inside the home gyms of today’s biggest athletes

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Many of the world’s biggest athletes have home gyms. They’re equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, from resistance machines to recovery pods.

Why do these athletes place so much importance on a home gym? For many of them, their gym is a sanctuary where they can train with no distractions.

The fact that they can customize it exactly to their liking is a nice bonus!

Which Athletes Have Amazing Home Gyms?

These days, almost every athlete keeps at least a few dumbbells around the house. That said, here are five examples of what a home gym can really look like.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo’s home gym is almost as legendary as the man himself. It reflects that same discipline that has kept him at the top for so long. The design balances luxury and functionality, and he often trains alongside his family.

As of 2026, CR7’s home gym equipment includes AI-powered cryotherapy chambers. He also has access to altitude-simulation treadmills.

2. LeBron James

As far as personalized fitness spaces go, LeBron’s gym is a one-of-one. His regimen places equal value on strength, endurance, and agility. As such, his gym is filled to the brim with high-performance machines and recovery equipment.

James’s gym design focuses on performance over flashy tools. It’s more proof why he’s been so durable in one of the most demanding sports in the world.

3. The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has one of the most famous celebrity gym setups in the world. Filled with customized equipment and heavy weights, it travels with him anywhere he goes. It’s a raw space, laser-focused on strength building.

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The most recent contribution to The Rock’s Iron Paradises was a mobile recovery lab. The custom-built Technogym rigs also draw the eye.

4. Lionel Messi

Messi’s athlete training routines revolve around cardio and resistance training. His fitness space is effective yet understated, mirroring his personality. His only goal seems to be to keep his body in peak form for as long as possible.

The Argentine’s Miami gym contains advanced GPS-tracked sprint systems. These are aligned with the data he gets from his Inter Miami performance team.

5. Conor McGregor

Known for his demanding athlete workout plan, McGregor sees his gym as an arena. He trains intensely and privately, using ice baths as his main recovery tool.

His gym is a powerhouse of martial arts equipment, including:

Heavy bags

Sparring gear

Specialized FUJI mats

What Does a Home Gym Need to Have?

Even if you’re not a millionaire like these athletes, you can have a functional home gym. Here’s what you need to perform all primary compound movements:

Power rack

Resistance bands

Olympic barbell with plates

Adjustable weight bench

Adjustable dumbbells

You’ll also need some way to protect your subfloor and reduce noise. This premier carpet store offers several durable flooring options.

Get Inspired By the Biggest Athletes!

As a general rule, the biggest athletes in the world are big for a reason. One part of that involves taking training and exercise as seriously as possible. Take a page from their book and start building a home gym that can suit your needs!

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