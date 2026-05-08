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Indiana Fever Start Season: New Deals, Star Power, and Champ...

Indiana Fever Start Season: New Deals, Star Power, and Championship Ambitions

As for the big question, championship or bust, Cox made it clear that banners are always the goal, but the team is focused on stacking good days and building toward the postseason.

Published on May 8, 2026

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WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Indiana Fever Start Season: New Deals, Star Power, and Championship Ambitions

With the Indiana Fever set to tip off tomorrow, COO and GM Amber Cox shared a clear message: this team is built to compete, and expectations are high.

After a fast, demanding offseason, Cox said the Fever feel strong about the roster they assembled and eager to see it come together on the floor.

A big part of that confidence starts with rewarding key stars.

Kelsey Mitchell landed the first supermax deal in franchise history, while Aliyah Boston signed a major extension that keeps her in Indiana through 2029.

Cox praised both players as vital pieces of the Fever’s present and future.

There is also major excitement around Caitlin Clark returning healthy.

Cox said Clark is ready to get back with her teammates and do what she loves most: play basketball.

She also praised Clark for handling national fame with poise, calling her a great representative of both the franchise and women’s basketball.

As for the big question, championship or bust, Cox made it clear that banners are always the goal, but the team is focused on stacking good days and building toward the postseason.

She brushed off league surveys and preseason rankings, saying the Fever are focused on proving themselves on the court.

Rookie Raven Johnson has already stood out with elite defense, pace, and maturity.

Under Stephanie White, Cox sees a focused, urgent, and connected group.

Add in a new state-of-the-art practice facility expected by next training camp, and the Fever look ready for a huge season.

Related Tags

Aliyah Boston Amber Cox Caitlin Clark Indiana Fever Kelsey Mitchell Stephanie White

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