Listen Live
Close
Breaking News
Kenny Moore II Requests Trade From Colts Read Full Story →
All Sports

Kelsey Mitchell Secures $1.4M Supermax Deal to Stay with India...

Kelsey Mitchell Secures $1.4M Supermax Deal to Stay with Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell, a three-time WNBA All-Star, is set to return to the Indiana Fever on a one-year, $1.4 million supermax deal, according to reports.

Published on April 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dallas Wings v Indiana Fever
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Kelsey Mitchell Secures $1.4M Supermax Deal to Stay with Indiana Fever

Kelsey Mitchell, a three-time WNBA All-Star, is set to return to the Indiana Fever on a one-year, $1.4 million supermax deal, according to reports.

This marks a significant milestone for Mitchell, who becomes one of the first players to secure a supermax contract under the WNBA’s new collective bargaining agreement.

Mitchell is coming off a career-best season, averaging 20.2 points per game and earning her first All-WNBA First Team selection.

Her stellar performance helped the Fever reach the WNBA semifinals, despite the team grappling with injuries to key players like Caitlin Clark.

Mitchell’s leadership and scoring prowess were instrumental in Indiana’s playoff run, which included a sweep of the Atlanta Dream and a hard-fought series against the eventual champions, the Las Vegas Aces.

The 30-year-old guard has been a cornerstone for the Fever since being drafted second overall in 2018.

Her ability to deliver in high-pressure situations and her consistent scoring have made her an invaluable asset to the team.

With this new deal, Mitchell is poised to continue her role as a leader and key contributor for Indiana.

The Fever, bolstered by Mitchell’s return and a strong core that includes rising stars like Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark, are positioning themselves as serious contenders for the upcoming season.

Mitchell’s supermax contract not only underscores her value to the team but also highlights the growing financial opportunities for WNBA players under the league’s evolving structure.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
31 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Arizona v Michigan
10 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Dusty May’s Coaching Timeline

31 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
11 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close