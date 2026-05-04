Listen Live
Close
Local

IHSAA Rejects Shot Clock Proposal for Varsity Basketball Games

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

IHSAA Adds Two Sports
Source: IHSAA

IHSAA Rejects Shot Clock Proposal for Varsity Basketball Games

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana High School Athletic Association has rejected a proposal to introduce a 35-second shot clock for varsity basketball games, despite support from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

The measure, which aimed to implement the shot clock by the 2028-29 season, received only one vote in favor and 17 votes in opposition from the IHSAA board of directors.

In their reasoning, the board of directors stated that only 79 administrators voted in favor of the measure while 245 were opposed during various school administrator meetings that took place throughout the state last month. This was despite an IBCA survey stating that nearly 70% of its members, which included numerous boys and girls coaches, supported the initiative.

Indiana remains one of 18 states that do not use a shot clock in high school basketball games.

IHSAA Commissioner Paul Niedig says it would have cost schools roughly $10,000 on average to install a shot clock in their gyms.

IHSAA Rejects Shot Clock Proposal for Varsity Basketball Games was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Sports  |  Renuka Bajpai

Wallen Meets IndyCar: Rosenqvist Unveils Country-Inspired Ride at Indianapolis

F1 Grand Prix of Miami
10 Items
All Sports  |  Editorial Staff

10 Photos of Viral Formula 1 Miami GP Girl, Ivana Knoll

Beyond The Bricks  |  Landon Coons

Remembering Alex Zanardi & Recapping the 1951 Indy 500

Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Remembering Alex Zanardi & Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren Test

Local  |  John Herrick

IHSAA Rejects Shot Clock Proposal for Varsity Basketball Games

O'Reilly's Irish Bar | JMV Remote | May 2026
Events  |  Sarah Lautner

JMV Live at O’Reilly’s Irish Bar

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Report: Anthony Richardson Sr. Reports To Colts Offseason Program

Popular
2017 Kentucky Derby
19 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
31 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close