Looking Back at the 1966 Indy 500

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the 1966 Indianapolis 500, the fatal crash of Chuck Rodee, and the first lap crash taking out 11 of 33 cars.

In the second segment, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the 1966 Indianapolis 500, the multiple Jim Clark spins and the dominant runs that ended up short for both Lloyd Ruby and Jackie Stewart.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the 1966 Indianapolis 500 with Graham Hill winning the race and Rodger Ward ending his championship racing career.