Remembering Alex Zanardi & Recapping the 1951 Indy 500

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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they remember the career of Alex Zanardi after his recent passing. They later look back at the 1951 Indianapolis 500.

In the second segment, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the 1951 Indianapolis 500 and how the race went for Mauri Rose and Duke Nalon.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the 1951 Indianapolis 500 with Lee Wallard winning the race.