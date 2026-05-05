Listen Live
Close
Beyond The Bricks

Remembering Alex Zanardi & Recapping the 1951 Indy 500

Remembering Alex Zanardi & Recapping the 1951 Indy 500

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they remember the career of Alex Zanardi after his recent passing. They later look back at the 1951 Indianapolis 500.

In the second segment, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the 1951 Indianapolis 500 and how the race went for Mauri Rose and Duke Nalon.   

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the 1951 Indianapolis 500 with Lee Wallard winning the race.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
2017 Kentucky Derby
19 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
31 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Indianpolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
9 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Winners And Losers From Colts 2026 Offseason

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close