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10 Photos of Viral Formula 1 Miami GP Girl, Ivana Knoll

During a live Sky Sports broadcast, a woman casually strolling past the camera became the unexpected star of the show, leaving fans and even a McLaren mechanic in awe.

Published on May 5, 2026

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F1 Grand Prix of Miami
Source: Qian Jun/MB Media / Getty

10 Photos of Viral Formula 1 Miami GP Girl, Ivana Knoll

The Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix delivered high-speed thrills on the track, but it was a viral moment off the circuit that captured the internet’s attention.

During a live Sky Sports broadcast, a woman casually strolling past the camera became the unexpected star of the show, leaving fans and even a McLaren mechanic in awe.

The mystery woman was later identified as Ivana Knoll, a Croatian influencer and former Miss Croatia.

Knoll, who gained international fame during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, is no stranger to the spotlight.

Known for her bold fashion choices and passionate sports fandom, she has since become a regular at major global events, including NBA games and Formula 1 races.

Knoll shared her Miami GP experience on social media, marking her fifth time attending the event.

This isn’t the first time Knoll has turned heads.

Her rise to fame during the World Cup was accompanied by both admiration and controversy over her daring outfits.

However, her ability to captivate audiences remains undeniable.

Take a look below at 10 Photos of Viral Formula 1 Miami GP Girl, Ivana Knoll.

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