Who Could Dethrone Palou at the Indy GP?

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about who could dethrone Alex Palou on the Indianapolis GP and if Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing can return to their sweet spot. They later talk about if bumping could come back if there’s a third engine manufacture.

In the second segment, Kevin talks with Kim Jones of the Testicular Cancer Awareness Foundation to talk about their new partnership with the Burger Bash and that Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton will be a special guest!

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about an auction from Sam Schmidt, new F1 streaming deal with Sky Sports, and the new Kyle Larson Double documentary.