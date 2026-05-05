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Voice of the 500 Mark Jaynes Talks The Month of May!

Published on May 5, 2026

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The 110th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Open Test
Source: Phillip G. Abbott / Getty

We’re getting ever closer to the 110th running of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indianapolis 500! 

Before the green flag flies on May 24th, there is plenty of festivities and events to get through! Coming up this weekend, the Sonsio Grand Prix will serve as an appetizer to the main course. After that, practice will officially kick off for the drivers on May 12th; the final practice will run on Carb Day on May 22nd. Carb Day will as always also feature one of the biggest parties of the year and will see Switchfoot and headliners Counting Crows take the stage to entertain the thousands of fans that will pour into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, voice of the Indy 500 Mark Jaynes joined the show! Mark and JMV previewed all the festivities for the month of May, before diving into the 110th running of the Indianapolis 500! Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

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