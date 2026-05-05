New Push-To-Pass Rules for Road/Street Courses

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about push-to-pass now being enabled at all times on road/street courses once the car crosses the alternate start-finish line after the green flag. They also talk about Felix Rosenqvist becoming a new father. They later talk about which teams were using their 500 cars during the open test.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about F1 returning to V8 engines in 2030.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about getting caught up from other motorsports over the weekend and a soon-to-be sellout for Hinchtown Happy Hour.