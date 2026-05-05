Remembering Alex Zanardi & Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren Test

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the recent passing of Alex Zanardi and look back at his success. They later talk about Katherine Legge running the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen before she competes in the Indy 500 and reigning F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli could be getting a test with Arrow McLaren. They also talk about manufacturing charters and Sam’s Club becoming an official IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway sponsor.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin recap the IMSA race from Laguna Seca and preview Jackson Lee’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Watkins Glen. They later talk about this weekend’s schedule with the Indianapolis GP and the Wienie 500 along with the pit stop competition being televised.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about a new Bobby Rahal documentary on FS1 and more on the testing from Leonardo Fornaroli.