Listen Live
Close
Trackside

Remembering Alex Zanardi & Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren Test

Remembering Alex Zanardi & Leonardo Fornaroli McLaren Test

Published on May 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about the recent passing of Alex Zanardi and look back at his success. They later talk about Katherine Legge running the NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen before she competes in the Indy 500 and reigning F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli could be getting a test with Arrow McLaren. They also talk about manufacturing charters and Sam’s Club becoming an official IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway sponsor.   

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin recap the IMSA race from Laguna Seca and preview Jackson Lee’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series weekend at Watkins Glen. They later talk about this weekend’s schedule with the Indianapolis GP and the Wienie 500 along with the pit stop competition being televised.     

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about a new Bobby Rahal documentary on FS1 and more on the testing from Leonardo Fornaroli.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
2017 Kentucky Derby
19 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

A List Of Owners For Each Horse In The 2026 Kentucky Derby

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
31 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Indianpolis Colts v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025
9 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Winners And Losers From Colts 2026 Offseason

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close