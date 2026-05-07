The 1966 Indy 500 Victory Banquet

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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the 1966 Indianapolis 500 victory banquet, with jokes from Sid Collins and Jackie Stewart winning rookie of the year.

In the second segment, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the 1966 Indianapolis 500 victory banquet, hearing from Mario Andretti and Jackie Stewart, and the retirement of Rodger Ward.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Jake and Mike continue to look back at the 1966 Indianapolis 500 victory banquet, hearing from Mel Kenyon, runner-up Jim Clark, and winner Graham Hill.