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Fernando Mendoza Is Planning To Not Attend The NFL Draft

Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, has decided not to attend the event in Pittsburgh.

Instead, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback plans to celebrate this milestone with his family in Miami.

This decision, reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, reflects Mendoza’s desire to share the moment with loved ones rather than participate in the traditional on-stage festivities.

The Las Vegas Raiders are widely expected to select Mendoza first overall, following his stellar season leading Indiana to the College Football Playoff championship.

RELATED | Fernando Mendoza Shines at Indiana Pro Day, Solidifying No. 1 Draft Status

While many top prospects attend the draft to experience the event in person, Mendoza joins a growing list of players who have opted for a more personal celebration.

Recent No. 1 picks like Travon Walker (2022) and Trevor Lawrence (2021) also chose to stay with their families during the draft.

The NFL draft, once a low-profile event, has evolved into a major spectacle since its television debut in 1980.

Despite its popularity, some players, like Mendoza, prioritize intimate celebrations over the public spotlight.

The league typically accommodates such decisions by broadcasting remote celebrations, ensuring fans still witness the emotional moments.