Listen Live
Close
All Sports

Fernando Mendoza Shines at Indiana Pro Day, Solidifying No. 1...

Fernando Mendoza Shines at Indiana Pro Day, Solidifying No. 1 Draft Status

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback showcased his trademark accuracy, completing 53 of 56 passes in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams and over 100 media members.

Published on April 2, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Indiana Pro Day
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Fernando Mendoza Shines at Indiana Pro Day, Solidifying No. 1 Draft Status

Fernando Mendoza, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, delivered a standout performance at Indiana’s Pro Day, solidifying his status as a top prospect.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback showcased his trademark accuracy, completing 53 of 56 passes in front of scouts from all 32 NFL teams and over 100 media members.

Mendoza’s workout included a mix of short, medium, and deep throws, as well as passes on the run, demonstrating his versatility and precision.

Despite a few minor missteps, such as an overthrow on a deep ball, his performance left a strong impression.

NFL Network analysts praised his ability to deliver consistent, on-target throws, even in a controlled environment.

The Las Vegas Raiders, who hold the first overall pick, were well-represented at the event, with key decision-makers in attendance.

Mendoza has already met with the Raiders twice and is scheduled for another visit before the draft.

RELATED | AI Projects Fernando Mendoza’s NFL Football Career And Gives Player Comparisons

His connection to the team is further highlighted by his admiration for Raiders minority owner Tom Brady.

Weighing in at 236 pounds, Mendoza appeared stronger and more prepared for the physical demands of the NFL.

Reflecting on his journey, he expressed gratitude for his college teammates and acknowledged the adjustments he’ll need to make at the professional level, including adapting to faster gameplay and more snaps under center.

With his impressive Pro Day performance, Mendoza has further cemented his position as the likely top pick, leaving little doubt about his readiness for the NFL.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
The Fan Invitational Golf Outing 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Indiana v Maryland
10 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Schools Ranked By NIL Support

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
31 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

MLB: MAR 19 Spring Training New York Mets at Houston Astros
10 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 200 Best Fantasy Baseball Team Names By Category In 2026

You can now use the mobile app to access all content from our station!
Show Content  |  Nick Cottongim

Access 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan’s App On Your Phone!

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

UConn v Duke
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

2025 Mr. Indiana Basketball, Braylon Mullins, Stuns Duke With Deep 3, Sends UConn To Final Four

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close