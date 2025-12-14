Icon Sportswire

NEW YORK–Indiana Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza won the Heisman Trophy Saturday night in New York. He is the first Hoosier to win the Heisman.

“Standing here tonight and holding this (Heisman Trophy), representing Indiana University, still doesn’t feel real,” said Mendoza after the results were announced.

Mendoza led all finalists in first place votes in each geographical region. The other finalists were Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia, Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, and Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Mendoza also is the seventh Indiana player to earn a top-10 finish in Heisman balloting. It’s also the second straight year that the Hoosiers have had back-to-back players in the top 10 of the Heisman voting. Indiana quarterback Kurtis Rourke was 9th last year.

He has helped lead Indiana to its first #1 ranking and the top seed in the 12-team College Football Playoff. He threw for 2,980 yards in the regular season along with 33 touchdown passes. He also has six rushing touchdowns.

Quarterbacks have won the Heisman four out of the last five years.

Indiana will play at the Rose Bowl January 1. They will face the winner between Alabama and Oklahoma. Those two teams play each other next week.

Indiana Hoosier Quarterback Fernando Mendoza Wins Heisman Trophy was originally published on wibc.com