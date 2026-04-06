Colts Positional Mock Draft For 2026

Colts prioritize defensive end and linebacker positions in early draft rounds.

Wide receiver and safety are also targeted to address roster needs.

Offensive line and quarterback depth are addressed in later rounds.

Source: Luke Hales / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The arrival of spring brings one of our annual traditions ahead of another NFL Draft.

Without a first round pick, the Colts carry even more emphasis entering this draft on hitting early, with an admitted sense of urgency coming from the top of the organization.

Let’s do our annual positional mock draft:

Round 2-47: Defensive End

-Yes, again, the Colts need another early draft dart thrown at the premium position that is defensive end. The position means too much and the Colts don’t have enough on their roster to cross that off the list. Sure, Chris Ballard’s draft history at defensive end makes you want to hide your eyes. But that doesn’t mean you stop swinging at a position that needs attention after a quiet offseason there with Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis departing (3 of the team’s top 4 defensive ends in playing time last season).

Round 3-78: Linebacker

-From a pure open playing time standpoint, you could probably put linebacker ahead of defensive end. But I’m weighing some positional importance in flipping these two. Nonetheless, I think it’s paramount the Colts exit Day 2 of the draft having spent two picks in the front 7 of their defense. This linebacker pick could very well be an opening day starter, and possibly the on-field signal caller for Lou Anarumo.

Round 4-113: Wide Receiver

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-Some might say wide receiver deserves to be in the conversation on Day 2 of the draft (Rounds 2 and 3). The loss of Michael Pittman Jr. means the Colts are losing out on 485 catches and just 3 missed games in the last 5 years. It seems like the Colts are more in the camp of replacing MPJ will be “in numbers” compared to investing a notable resource this offseason. But with Josh Downs in a contract year, spending a decent pick on a receiver tracks.

Round 5-156: Safety

-Again, I think this is another position I could listen to a conversation of having earlier in this positional mock draft. The starting strong safety spot alongside Cam Bynum is wide, wide open entering the offseason program. I would have no problem if the Colts spent an early Day 3 pick at safety and tossing that player into the mix with free agent signings Juanyeh Thomas, Jonathan Owens plus in-house guys of Daniel Scott and Hunter Wohler.

Round 6-214: Offensive Tackle

-Chris Ballard has done an extraordinary job in drafting offensive linemen. The depth of that group is a little murky, so another pick there would be wise. Credit to Ballard for seemingly successfully passing the torch at center (Ryan Kelly to Tanor Bortolini) and at right guard (Matt Goncalves). They’ll try that again with Jalen Travis at right tackle, as Braden Smith departs to the Texans. A pick going to depth is wise in 2026.

Round 7-249: Quarterback

-It’s quite possible the Colts acquire an additional Day 3 pick or two via a trade back. And I’m totally good with one of those going to the most important position in sports. That’s especially true if/when the team departs from Anthony Richardson Sr. Honestly, I’d draft a quarterback every year if I was a running an NFL team. The position means that much and you never know when you might find something there.

Round 7-254: Running Back

-Jonathan Taylor was once again specimen in 2025, leading the NFL in carries. Banking on that annually is a tad risky. So I’ll spend one more draft pick at running back. Remember, Tyler Goodson left in free agency to the Falcons and veteran Ameer Abdullah is a free agent. The Colts remain intrigued by D.J. Giddens (5th round pick last year), but running back depth could always use another body. Currently, the Colts only have 3 running backs on their roster.