Colts Desperately Need Immediate Draft Impact In 2026

Colts have limited draft capital in 2026, with only 2 picks in top 112 selections.

Ballard believes they can still find success despite lack of a first-rounder, citing past drafts.

Colts need immediate help to end playoff drought and build around Ballard-Steichen partnership.

Source: INDIANAPOLIS, IN – SEPTEMBER 12: Indianapolis Colts General Manger Chris Ballard walks along the sideline prior to an NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Indianapolis Colts on September 12, 2021 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Entering the 2026 Draft, the Colts need immediate help.

That’s especially true if you want to see one of the longest playoff droughts end, and further the pairing of Chris Ballard as GM and Shane Steichen as head coach.

In 2026, Ballard has seen the most notable Colts leave the team via trade/free agency.

The replacements for those guys aren’t very crystal clear with free agency slowing down and the draft just a couple of weeks away.

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Currently, the Colts only have two draft picks in the first 112 selections. No matter how you examine the draft capital in 2026, the Colts have some of the least quality of any team.

But Ballard is pretty adamant the lack of a first-round pick (No. 16 overall sent to the Jets) doesn’t equal a draft class that won’t see successful picks.

It’s something the Colts staff pondered when sending two first rounders and AD Mitchell to the Jets for Sauce Gardner.

“We went back and studied the years we didn’t have a first round pick. ‘How did we do?’ Ballard explains. “And those drafts ended up being pretty good.”

“But it does put a premium on making sure…those second, third, fourth round picks end up being really good, which we’ve had pretty good success in. Not perfect, nobody’s perfect. But no, I would still do the (Gardner trade) again today.”

Colts 2026 Draft Picks

-Round 2-47

-Round 3-78

-Round 4-113

-Round 5-156

-Round 6-214 (via Pittsburgh)

-Round 7-249 (compensatory

-Round 7-254 (compensatory)

Under Ballard, the Colts have gone through 3 drafts without a first round pick

In 2019, the Colts probably had their worst “non first-round pick” draft. It was a class with Rock Ya-Sin (34th overall), Ben Banogu (49th overall), Parris Campbell (59th overall) and Bobby Okereke (89th overall) taken in Rounds 2 and 3. Even though the Colts didn’t have a 1st rounder in ’19, they still benefitted from an additional 2nd rounder via the Jets (from a 2018 trade back) and ended that draft with 4 selections in the top 90.

In 2020, the Colts had an early 2nd round rounder from Washington after trading out of Round 1 the previous year. That ’20 draft was Michael Pittman Jr. (34th overall), Jonathan Taylor (41st overall) and Julian Blackmon (85th overall).

In 2022, missing a 1st rounder via the Carson Wentz trade, the Colts did have an extra 3rd rounder from getting rid of Wentz (to Washington). That draft led to a Day 2 quartet of Alec Pierce (53rd overall), Jelani Woods (73rd overall), Bernhard Raimann (77th overall), Nick Cross (96th overall).

While there are definite hits among this group, Taylor, MPJ, Blackmon are probably the only ones that qualify as true Day 1 impact guys. And all three drafts benefitted from other trades to give extra picks in Round 2 or 3. Currently, the Colts don’t have that in 2026.

That’s where additional difficulty lies in this year’s draft for the Colts.

Not only do they need instant impact from the class, seeing where they get more quality darts in the early rounds remains a mystery three weeks out.

A trade back in Round 2 or 3, thus adding another pick, can only benefit so much.

“Good chance we move back,” is how Ballard described the ’26 draft plan back at the Combine.

But are the Colts really going to be able to find what they need going down that path, with the desperate need for rookie readiness?