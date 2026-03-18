Gregg Rosenthal Talks Colts Offseason Moves!

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The Indianapolis Colts continue to try and improve their team following another disappointing 8-9 finish with no playoff appearance.

The biggest moves were re-signing wide receiver Alec Pierce and quarterback Daniel Jones, who both were playing at a high level in the first part of the season before Jones went down with an Achilles injury. The team has also added several pieces, mainly on the defensive end, including edge rusher Arden Key, defensive tackle Colby Wooden (acquired via the Zaire Franklin trade), and former Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt. It remains to be seen just how much, if at all, these new additions will help improve a Colts defense that was statistically in the bottom half of the league in 2025.

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Gregg Rosenthal from NFL Network joined the show and gave his opinions on the Colts offseason so far, and what else they might be able to do. Listen to that and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!