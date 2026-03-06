Source: Kevin Sabitus / Getty

2026 NFL Offseason Tracker | Trades, Free-Agency, & Cuts For All Teams

The 2026 NFL offseason is in full swing, and it’s already shaping up to be one of the most eventful in recent memory.

From blockbuster trades to surprising free-agent signings and shocking roster cuts, teams across the league are making bold moves to reshape their rosters and chase championship glory.

Whether it’s a star player finding a new home, a franchise cornerstone being released, or a high-stakes trade shaking up the draft board, this offseason has delivered plenty of drama.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

In this comprehensive tracker, we’ll break down all the key trades, free-agency signings, and notable cuts for every team, giving you an inside look at how the NFL landscape is evolving ahead of the 2026 season.

Full Free-Agency Tracker can followed below!

RELATED | Fun Fact On Every NFL Football Team

RELATED | Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

RELATED | Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

2026 Offseason Franchise Tagged