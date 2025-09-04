Listen Live
Nick In The Now

32 Teams: Fun Fact On Every NFL Football Team

Published on September 4, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks

Source: Ryan Kang / Getty

32 Teams: Fun Fact On Every NFL Football Team

32 NFL teams – 1 fact from each.

From historic milestones and quirky traditions to legendary stories and unforgettable moments.

All NFL franchises have their moments where they stood out or stuck out like a sore thumb.

Hopefully you’re consuming this article while getting ready for football Sunday or even just a fan with interest!

RELATED | Which NFL Team has The Best Stadium

Take a look at the the list 32 Teams: Fun Fact On Every NFL Football Team below and be prepare to uncover intriguing tidbits that highlight the colorful legacies of America’s beloved football teams.

1. Arizona Cardinals – The Cardinals are the oldest team in the NFL.

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

2. Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons were the first NFL team in the Deep South, joining the league in 1966.

New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons Source:Getty

3. Baltimore Ravens – The team’s name comes from Edgar Allan Poe’s poem The Raven, and was chosen in a fan contest that received 33,288 votes. Poe lived in Baltimore early in his career and is buried there. Other names that were considered included “Marauders”, “Americans”, and “Bombers”.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens Source:Getty

4. Buffalo Bills – The Bills’ nickname is a play on the name of Buffalo Bill Cody, a famous Wild West showman.

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Cincinnati Bengals v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

5. Carolina Panthers – The Panthers’ logo is designed to resemble the outline of North and South Carolina combined.

Carolina Panthers v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

6. Chicago Bears – The Bears played at Wrigley Field from 1921 to 1970.

NFL: JUL 29 Chicago Bears Training Camp Source:Getty

7. Cincinnati Bengals – The team’s name was chosen to honor a previous Cincinnati football team from the 1930s with the same name.

NFL: JAN 02 Bills at Bengals Source:Getty

8. Cleveland Browns – Back in the day of using leather helmets the Cleveland Browns would where white helmets during day games but they would paint their leather helmets orange during night games because they could not where white helmets because a white ball was used during night games.

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

9. Dallas Cowboys – The Cowboys have sold out every home game since 1990, a streak spanning over three decades.

NFL: APR 27 2023 Draft Source:Getty

10. Denver Broncos – The Broncos were the first AFL team to beat an NFL team, defeating the Detroit Lions in 1967.

NFL: JAN 01 Broncos at Chiefs Source:Getty

11. Detroit Lions – The Lions have played every Thanksgiving Day since 1934, except during World War II.

Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

12. Green Bay Packers – The Packers are the only publicly owned, non-profit professional sports team in the U.S.

Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

13. Houston Texans – NFL’s youngest franchise: The Texans became the NFL’s 32nd franchise in 2002.

NFL: AUG 19 Preseason - Dolphins at Texans Source:Getty

14. Indianapolis Colts – The Colts are one of two teams to win a Super Bowl while based in two different cities, Baltimore (1971) and Indianapolis (2007).

NFL: DEC 16 Steelers at Colts Source:Getty

15. Jacksonville Jaguars – In 1995, the Jacksonville Jaguars became the first expansion team in league history to record a . 500-or-better division record in its first season.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Jacksonville Jaguars Source:Getty

16. Kansas City Chiefs – The Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium, which some say is one of the best stadiums in the world due to its acoustics and seating design.

NFL: JAN 13 AFC Wild Card - Dolphins at Chiefs Source:Getty

17. Las Vegas Raiders – The Raiders are known as the “Team of the Decades” because they are the only team to play in the Super Bowl in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.

NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience Source:Getty

18. Los Angeles Chargers – The name “Chargers” was inspired by the team’s original owner, who loved the “Charge!” bugle call at sporting events.

NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience Source:Getty

19. Los Angeles Rams – The Rams were the first NFL team to feature a logo on their helmets, debuting the iconic ram horns in 1948.

Los Angeles Chargers v Los Angeles Rams Source:Getty

20. Miami Dolphins – The 1972 Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to record a perfect season.

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

21. Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings were the first team to lose four Super Bowls, all in the 1970s.

NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience Source:Getty

22. New England Patriots – Upon leaving for Foxborough, Massachusetts in 1971, the team was set to be rechristened “The Bay State Patriots.” The name was rejected when people pointed out the abbreviation would be “The B.S. Patriots.”

NFL: FEB 08 Super Bowl LVI - Super Bowl Experience Source:Getty

23. New Orleans Saints – The Saints were awarded an NFL expansion team on November 1, 1966, which just happened to be All-Saints Day.

New Orleans Saints Training Camp Source:Getty

24. New York Giants – The Giants are one of the oldest teams in the NFL, founded in 1925, and have won championships in four different decades.

New York Giants v Detroit Lions Source:Getty

25. New York Jets – The Jets were originally called the “Titans of New York” before rebranding in 1963.

NFL: DEC 10 Texans at Jets Source:Getty

26. Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles’ logo is the only one in the NFL that faces left, symbolizing looking back at history.

New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty

27. Pittsburgh Steelers – The Eagles’ logo is the only one in the NFL that faces left, symbolizing looking back at history.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns Source:Getty

28. San Francisco 49ers – The team’s name comes from the gold rush voyagers who rushed west.

San Francisco 49ers v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

29. Seattle Seahawks – The Seahawks are the only team to have played in both the AFC and NFC Championship games.

Minnesota Vikings v Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

30. Tennessee Titans – The Titans were the first NFL team to play most of their games in a dome, the Houston Astrodome, while they were still the Oilers. They’ve also relocated twice, moving to Memphis in 1997 and then to Nashville in 1998.

Arizona Cardinals v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – The Bucs lost their first 26 games as a franchise, the longest losing streak in NFL history.

Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Source:Getty

32. Washington Commanders – The Washington Commanders had the NFL’s first marching band (1937), first radio network (1944) and first fully televised season (1950).

Washington Commanders v New York Jets Source:Getty
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

More Trending
Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Goals For Daniel Jones

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

23 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

NFL Players That Have Retired In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close