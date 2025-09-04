32 Teams: Fun Fact On Every NFL Football Team

32 NFL teams – 1 fact from each.

From historic milestones and quirky traditions to legendary stories and unforgettable moments.

All NFL franchises have their moments where they stood out or stuck out like a sore thumb.

Hopefully you’re consuming this article while getting ready for football Sunday or even just a fan with interest!

RELATED | Which NFL Team has The Best Stadium

Take a look at the the list 32 Teams: Fun Fact On Every NFL Football Team below and be prepare to uncover intriguing tidbits that highlight the colorful legacies of America’s beloved football teams.

1. Arizona Cardinals – The Cardinals are the oldest team in the NFL. Source:Getty 2. Atlanta Falcons – The Falcons were the first NFL team in the Deep South, joining the league in 1966. Source:Getty 3. Baltimore Ravens – The team’s name comes from Edgar Allan Poe’s poem The Raven, and was chosen in a fan contest that received 33,288 votes. Poe lived in Baltimore early in his career and is buried there. Other names that were considered included “Marauders”, “Americans”, and “Bombers”. Source:Getty 4. Buffalo Bills – The Bills’ nickname is a play on the name of Buffalo Bill Cody, a famous Wild West showman. Source:Getty 5. Carolina Panthers – The Panthers’ logo is designed to resemble the outline of North and South Carolina combined. Source:Getty 6. Chicago Bears – The Bears played at Wrigley Field from 1921 to 1970. Source:Getty 7. Cincinnati Bengals – The team’s name was chosen to honor a previous Cincinnati football team from the 1930s with the same name. Source:Getty 8. Cleveland Browns – Back in the day of using leather helmets the Cleveland Browns would where white helmets during day games but they would paint their leather helmets orange during night games because they could not where white helmets because a white ball was used during night games. Source:Getty 9. Dallas Cowboys – The Cowboys have sold out every home game since 1990, a streak spanning over three decades. Source:Getty 10. Denver Broncos – The Broncos were the first AFL team to beat an NFL team, defeating the Detroit Lions in 1967. Source:Getty 11. Detroit Lions – The Lions have played every Thanksgiving Day since 1934, except during World War II. Source:Getty 12. Green Bay Packers – The Packers are the only publicly owned, non-profit professional sports team in the U.S. Source:Getty 13. Houston Texans – NFL’s youngest franchise: The Texans became the NFL’s 32nd franchise in 2002. Source:Getty 14. Indianapolis Colts – The Colts are one of two teams to win a Super Bowl while based in two different cities, Baltimore (1971) and Indianapolis (2007). Source:Getty 15. Jacksonville Jaguars – In 1995, the Jacksonville Jaguars became the first expansion team in league history to record a . 500-or-better division record in its first season. Source:Getty 16. Kansas City Chiefs – The Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium, which some say is one of the best stadiums in the world due to its acoustics and seating design. Source:Getty 17. Las Vegas Raiders – The Raiders are known as the “Team of the Decades” because they are the only team to play in the Super Bowl in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. Source:Getty 18. Los Angeles Chargers – The name “Chargers” was inspired by the team’s original owner, who loved the “Charge!” bugle call at sporting events. Source:Getty 19. Los Angeles Rams – The Rams were the first NFL team to feature a logo on their helmets, debuting the iconic ram horns in 1948. Source:Getty 20. Miami Dolphins – The 1972 Dolphins are the only team in NFL history to record a perfect season. Source:Getty 21. Minnesota Vikings – The Vikings were the first team to lose four Super Bowls, all in the 1970s. Source:Getty 22. New England Patriots – Upon leaving for Foxborough, Massachusetts in 1971, the team was set to be rechristened “The Bay State Patriots.” The name was rejected when people pointed out the abbreviation would be “The B.S. Patriots.” Source:Getty 23. New Orleans Saints – The Saints were awarded an NFL expansion team on November 1, 1966, which just happened to be All-Saints Day. Source:Getty 24. New York Giants – The Giants are one of the oldest teams in the NFL, founded in 1925, and have won championships in four different decades. Source:Getty 25. New York Jets – The Jets were originally called the “Titans of New York” before rebranding in 1963. Source:Getty 26. Philadelphia Eagles – The Eagles’ logo is the only one in the NFL that faces left, symbolizing looking back at history. Source:Getty 27. Pittsburgh Steelers – The Eagles’ logo is the only one in the NFL that faces left, symbolizing looking back at history. Source:Getty 28. San Francisco 49ers – The team’s name comes from the gold rush voyagers who rushed west. Source:Getty 29. Seattle Seahawks – The Seahawks are the only team to have played in both the AFC and NFC Championship games. Source:Getty 30. Tennessee Titans – The Titans were the first NFL team to play most of their games in a dome, the Houston Astrodome, while they were still the Oilers. They’ve also relocated twice, moving to Memphis in 1997 and then to Nashville in 1998. Source:Getty 31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – The Bucs lost their first 26 games as a franchise, the longest losing streak in NFL history. Source:Getty 32. Washington Commanders – The Washington Commanders had the NFL’s first marching band (1937), first radio network (1944) and first fully televised season (1950). Source:Getty