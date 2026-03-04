Listen Live
Alex Palou Starts Championship Defense Again in St. Petersburg

Published on March 3, 2026

NTT INDYCAR Series Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
Source: David Jensen / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap Alex Palou dominating and going back-to-back in the 2026 IndyCar season opener from St. Petersburg. They also talk about McLaren and Palou issuing their statements following the court case. They also talk about how drivers with new teams and drivers on the hot seat performed in St. Petersburg.

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin reap Jackson Lee’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut from St. Petersburg. They also talk about how the rookies performed in St. Petersburg. They later preview this weekend’s race at Phoenix and answer fan questions.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the TV ratings from St. Petersburg, and Joey Logano joining the booth for the IndyCar race from Phoenix.

